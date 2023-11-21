Oregon State football vs. Oregon picks, predictions, odds for Civil War Pac-12 game

The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers in a Week 13 Pac-12 college football game on Friday Nov. 24 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. MST and can be seen on FOX (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Oregon (10-1) is coming off a 49-13 win against Arizona State.

Oregon State (8-3) is coming off a 22-20 loss to Washington.

Oregon is an 13.5 point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Ducks are -630 on the moneyline. The Beavers are +450.

The over/under for the game is set at 58.5 points.

Oregon will clinch a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a win. It could still earn a berth in that game against Washington if it loses, should Arizona lose to Arizona State on Saturday.

Fansided: Take Oregon State with the points vs. Oregon

Reed Wallach writes: "Oregon State is going to be able to keep the chains moving to keep this within two scores. The Ducks closed as a two-point home favorite last week against Washington, losing outright, but now turnaround and are catching 14 against an Oregon team that is rated slightly better than Washington? No way. Oregon will get its fair share of points, but the defense will struggle to contain its in-state rival in what should be a competitive game that the Ducks leave with a win, but not a cover ahead of the PAC-12 title game."

Doc's Sports: Oregon will cover against Oregon State

Guy Bruhn writes: "The Ducks are surrendering 16.7 points per game, which has them sitting 10th in the country. Oregon has given up a total of 1,058 yards via the ground game (96.2 yards per contest) and 8 touchdowns via the rush for the campaign. Over the course of the season, they have given up 184 pts. They have given up 12 touchdowns via the pass as well as 213.8 yards/outing, ranking them 46th in the nation. The Ducks defense has taken part in 704 plays, which ranks 38th in the country. They have earned 6 fumbles recovered and 9 picks this year."

The Game Day: Oregon 34, Oregon State 24

William Schwartz writes: "Both of these teams have been buoyed by resurgent performances from transfer quarterbacks. For Oregon, it’s Heisman hopeful Bo Nix, while for the Beavers, it’s the former Clemson Tiger DJ Uiagalelei, who has thrived behind their solid offensive line. That being said, a solid Ducks pass rush will be able to disrupt him enough to keep the home team ahead in this one, while their second-ranked offense, as per EPA, will just about get the job done against a solid Beavers defense."

Can Oregon State upset Oregon in the Civil War POac-12 rivalry college football game on Friday? Odds, picks and predictions weigh in on the game.

Action Network: Bet Oregon State with the points vs. Oregon

Brad Cunningham writes: "The Beavers' rushing attack will have to be efficient to control the clock and not put pressure on DJ Uiagalelei against a top-10 secondary. The biggest thing in this game is going to be Oregon State's ability to defend the run in its own area of the field. The Beavers have had a lot of success in that area, ranking 23rd in Finishing Drives Allowed."

ESPN: Oregon has an 80.8% chance to beat Oregon State

The site gives Oregon State a 19.2% shot at defeating Oregon in the Pac-12 Conference game.

