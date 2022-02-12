Oregon State Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Oregon State football schedule 2022: Who does Oregon State miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Oregon State Football Schedule 2022

Sept 3 Boise State

Sept 10 at Fresno State

Sept 17 Montana State

Sept 24 USC

Oct 1 at Utah

Oct 8 at Stanford

Oct 15 Washington State

Oct 22 Colorado

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 at Washington

Nov 12 Cal

Nov 19 at Arizona State

Nov 25 Oregon

Oregon State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Beavers miss from the Pac-12 South Division?

The Beavers catch the good break of getting Colorado at home, but missing Arizona isn’t a plus. They also miss UCLA, but they have to on the road to play defending Pac-12 champion Utah along with Arizona State. The conference campaign kicks off against USC.

Against the North, the road trip to Stanford is rough coming off the date at Utah, but getting Washington State and Oregon at home helps. In the conference, four of the last six games are in Corvallis.

Oregon State Football Schedule What To Know: Win the Mountain West and things should be okay

The Beavers might not play a Power Five program in non-conference action, but outside of Montana State there isn’t a true break.

Boise State and Fresno State are going to be dangerous enough to be in contention for the Mountain West title, and they’re both going to be tough outs – especially going on the road to face the Bulldogs.

Oregon State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s a bit tougher than it might seem.

The bar is set higher now in the Jonathan Smith era, but it’s still going to be a fight to go bowling if the Beavers can’t sweep through the first three games against the non-conference slate.

USC, at Utah, at Stanford – that’s a rough way to start the Pac-12 season. The bulk of the wins have to come before November – Oregon State will likely be the underdog in three of the last four games.

