Oregon State football recruiting: The Dam just got bigger and stronger

Let's catch you up on the latest recruiting news to come out of Corvallis, Oregon overt the weekend.

Kyrei Fisher

Linebacker / Tulsa, Oklahoma

Arkansas Transfer

6'2" 225 pounds

Fisher committed to Arkansas straight out of high school (Union High School, Oklahoma) before landing at Trinity C.C. for a hot second and now finds himself in orange and black all the way west. The 6'2" linebacker had offers from Kansas, Michigan State, Colorado, Minnesota, and others before committing to Jonathan Smith and the Dam.

He will join a very young and hungry linebacker crew lead by just two seniors and three redshirt juniors.

Tavis Shippen

JUCO Product (Mt. San Jacinto College)

Defensive Lineman / Murrieta, California

6"5" 275 pounds

If Oregon State is to have a better season in 2019, it must start at the defensive line. The Beavers took a step in that direction with Tavis Shippen announcing his commitment. Shippen is the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in JUCO as well as No. 15 overall. He is the highest rated JUCO prospect the Beavers have landed since CB Stephen Nelson in 2013.

Nahshon Wright

JUCO Product (Laney College)

Corner / East Palo Alto, California

6'4" 175 pounds

The highly sought after Wright committed to Oregon State over Boise State and Colorado amongst others. Wright brings both size and speed to the DB unit for the Beavers. A 6'4" corner who can go up and challenge the height of opposing receivers is huge, especially when Stanford rolls into Corvallis and runs their ever-famous fade route to a lengthy tight end in the corner of the end zone. Wright will be the tallest DB heading into this season for Oregon State.