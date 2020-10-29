Oregon State Football names 2020 teams captains originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

On Sunday, November 7th, the Oregon State Beavers will officially start their modified 2020 campaign.

Due to COVID-19, the Beavers will play just seven games, but fans are still waiting on the edge of their seats to see how this year's team fares.

On Wednesday, the team had a special announcement ahead of next week's kickoff, revealing the team captains for the 2020 lead.

Leading the Beavers out on to the field next Saturday when OSU takes on the Washington State Cougars will be quarterback Tristan Gebbia, linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray, defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins, and defensive back Jaydon Grant.

Coach Jonathan Smith broke news with a special post on Twitter.

The captains, all excited, thanked their team for the honor on social media as well.

It’s an honor to be mentioned alongside these dudes. So blessed to be a part of this team! #GoBeavs https://t.co/WRNxmngXZd — Tristan Gebbia (@3tgeb) October 28, 2020

Extremely humbled.. The greatest honor I could ever have as a teammate!! I love my guys💯❤️ @BeaverFootball https://t.co/LY1K2PeOni — Jaydon Grant (@JaydonGrant) October 28, 2020

Gebbia, a redshirt junior, played four games last season passing for 347 yards and two touchdowns. He was the backup to Jake Luton, but with Luton gone to the NFL, he takes over the starting QB role.

Hughes-Murray, a redshirt senior, was also a team captain last season. He missed 2019 due to injury, but the team still looked to him as leader. So much so he was voted team captain again this season.

Grant, a redshirt junior, played 11 games last season, recording 40 tackles, 1.0 sacks, and two interceptions.

Lastly there is Hodgins. The junior defensive lineman and brother of former Beavers star Isaiah Hodgins, played in nine games last season recording 18 tackles, 4.5 for loss and 1.0 sack.

With the team captains arm-in-arm, the Beavers will be ready to take the field against the toughest the Pac-12 has to offer this season.