Oregon State football live updates: No. 14 Beavers at No. 21 Washington State Cougars

Oregon State Beavers running back Deshaun Fenwick (1) runs the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Reser Stadium Sept. 16, 2023, in Corvallis.

No. 14 Oregon State plays at No. 21 Washington State at 4 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium in Pullman.

The Beavers are 3-0, as are the Cougars, and this is the Pac-12 opener for both teams. The game is broadcast on Fox.

Oregon State, which beat San Diego State 26-9 at Reser Stadium last week, is a 3-point favorite on the road.

The Beavers and Cougars are two of eight ranked teams this week in the Pac-12, and with a tough road ahead, both want to start conference play with a victory.

Check back here throughout the game for live updates.

Oregon State football vs. Washington State game day analysis and notes

3 p.m. Beavers look to keep winning streak alive

Oregon State has won seven consecutive games since losing 24-21 at Washington on Nov. 4 last season, and they’ll try to make it eight in a row today.

Three of the wins in that streak came away from Reser Stadium — last season at Arizona State, against Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, and the season opener this year at San Jose State.

