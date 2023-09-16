Oregon State football live updates: No. 16 Beavers vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Oregon State Beavers running back Deshaun Fenwick (1) runs the ball during the second half against the UC Davis Aggies at Reser Stadium Sept. 9 in Corvallis.

No. 16 Oregon State hosts San Diego State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium.

The Beavers are 2-0, and the Aztecs, from the Mountain West Conference, are 2-1 entering the game, which is broadcast on FS1.

Oregon State beat UC Davis 55-7 at Reser Stadium last week.

Saturday’s game will be the last nonconference game of the regular season for the Beavers, who begin Pac-12 play next week at Washington State.

Check back here throughout the game for live updates.

1:15 p.m.: Beavers increase lead

Oregon State kicker Atticus Sappington kicked a 44-yard field goal to give the Beavers a 6-0 lead in the second quarter.

The Beavers’ offense has been out of sync so far today against San Diego State.

1:10 p.m.: Oregon State leads after first quarter

After one quarter, Oregon State leads San Diego State 3-0.

The Beavers have 113 yards of total offense, and the Aztecs have 78 yards.

Oregon State has five first downs, and San Diego State has three.

1 p.m.: Beavers maintain lead

Jack Browning missed a 48-yard field goal attempt for San Diego State.

Oregon State still leads 3-0, with 2:18 left in the first quarter.

12:50 p.m.: Beavers jump in front

Oregon State takes a 3-0 lead on a 48-yard field goal by Atticus Sappington.

The Beavers’ drive was stalled by penalties, including a big personal foul call.

Oregon State forced San Diego State to punt on its first possession.

11:30 a.m.: Beavers try to stay strong at home

Oregon State is 12-1 in its past 13 games at Reser Stadium, dating to the 2021 season.

The only loss came last season to USC 17-14.

After Saturday, the Beavers have four home games left — Utah (Sept. 29), UCLA (Oct. 14), Stanford (Nov. 11) and Washington (Nov. 18).

Stories to get you up to speed for Oregon State football game day

Statesman Journal reporter Pete Martini covers college and high school sports. He can be reached at pmartini@StatesmanJournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon State Beavers football vs. San Diego State live updates