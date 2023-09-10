Oregon State football live updates: No.16 Beavers vs. UC Davis Aggies at Reser Stadium

No. 16 Oregon State hosts UC Davis at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Beavers’ home opener. Both teams are 1-0 entering the game, which will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State has won two consecutive home openers, and they’re going for their third straight. The Beavers beat Boise State 34-17 in last season’s home opener, and they defeated Hawaii 45-27 in the home opener in 2021.

UC Davis, of the Big Sky Conference at the FCS level, is 1-0 this season after beating Texas A&M University-Commerce 48-10 in their opener. UC Davis’ strength offensively is running the ball — they rushed for 279 yards in their opener, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Defensively, UC Davis gave up just 285 yards.

In the Beavers 42-17 season-opening win at San Jose State, Oregon State showed balance on offense, between run and pass. The Beavers rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns, and they threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. They ran the ball 35 times, and threw 28 times.

Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) throws the ball as San Jose State defensive lineman Mata Hola (94) approaches in the first half of the game on Sept. 3 in San Jose, California.

Amid realignment turmoil, which has left just Oregon State and Washington State standing in the Pac-12 after this season, Saturday’s game will be the first time that Beavers fans will get to enjoy the newly renovated Reser Stadium.

“I can’t say enough how excited I am to play the first one in Reser Stadium for this season,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “It’ll be complete on Saturday because Beaver Nation is going to be there.”

Check back here throughout the game for live updates.

Oregon State football vs. UC Davis game day analysis and notes

5 p.m.: Kickoff time is set

Kickoff for the Oregon State football game vs. UC Davis is set for 6 p.m. at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. The game is being broadcast on Pac-12 Network.

Stories to get you up to speed for Oregon State football game day

Statesman Journal reporter Pete Martini covers college and high school sports. He can be reached at pmartini@StatesmanJournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon State Beavers football vs. UC Davis: Updates, photos