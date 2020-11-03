Oregon State football kickoff time vs. Washington Huskies announced originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The first two games of the 2020 Oregon State football campaign officially have their kickoff times.

The Beavers will first host the Washington State Cougars at 7:30 PM (PT) on Saturday, November 7 at Reser Stadium. The following week, Oregon State will continue its ‘Pac-12 After Dark’ streak and hit the road to face the Washington Huskies at 8 PM (PT) in Seattle, Washington at Husky Stadium.

📺 game time vs. Washington is set for 8 p.m. on Nov. 14 on @FS1 📺 pic.twitter.com/ZbZjAKHDCV — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 2, 2020

The remainder of Oregon State’s kickoff time schedule has yet to be announced: vs California (11/21); vs. Oregon (11/27); at Utah (12/05); and at Stanford (12/12).

The Pac-12 voted and approved a seven-game schedule back in late September. Each team will face five divisional opponents, one crossover game, followed by the Pac-12 championship game. The teams that do not qualify for the title game will play an additional conference game against a team from the opposite division the same weekend.

On Halloween, Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith named Tristan Gebbia the starting quarterback to open up Pac-12 play this season.