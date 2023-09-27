Can Oregon State football bounce back against Utah Utes?

No. 19 Oregon State suffered its first setback of the season Saturday in its 38-35 loss at No. 16 Washington State, creating some adversity and pressure this Friday.

The Beavers host No. 10 Utah at 6 p.m. Friday at Reser Stadium.

“Against a good team that’s playing well, we just had too many self-inflicted (mistakes) to make up the difference,” Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said. “We’ve got to tighten that up to give ourselves a better chance against good opponents.”

For Oregon State to stay in the hunt for a trip to the Pac-12 title game, they can’t suffer too many more losses.

The Beavers are 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference, and the Utes are 4-0 and 1-0, after beating UCLA 14-7 last week, knocking the Bruins out of the AP Top-25.

“I’ve got a bunch of respect for Kyle Whittingham and that program,” Smith said. “We’re going to need Beaver Nation in a big way Friday night. We’re going to need that home-field advantage.”

Utah strong again on defense

Utah is a defensive heavy team.

The Utes are tied with UCLA with the best total defense in the Pac-12, holding teams to 263.7 yards per game.

Utah also has the top scoring defense in the conference at 9.5 points per game.

Utah allows just 51 rushing yards per game, best in the conference, and they are third in passing defense, allowing 212.7 a game.

This will be a battle of strengths.

The Utes’ dominant rushing defense against Oregon State’s dominant rushing attack — the Beavers average 224.7 rushing yards per game, which is second in the conference.

On offense, Utah has struggled without starting quarterback Cam Rising, who hasn’t yet played this season after tearing an ACL in the Rose Bowl last season.

In Rising’s place, Nate Johnson has completed 63% of his passes for 398 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions.

On the ground, Johnson is the team’s third leading rusher with 150 yards and three touchdowns.

The Utes’ leading rusher is Ja’Quinden Jackson, with 239 yards and no touchdowns.

Money Parks is Utah’s leading receiver at 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Beavers face a different challenge than last week

The game will be a big change from last week at pass-heavy Washington State, when Cam Ward threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns.

After that performance, the Beavers now rank fifth in the Pac-12 in total defense, allowing 327 yards per game.

Oregon State is sixth in scoring defense, at 17.7 points per game.

The Beavers still are strong against the run, holding teams to 69.7 yards per game, second in the conference. Defending the pass, however, they are 10th at 257.2 yards per game.

Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has struggled the past two weeks, with two interceptions against San Diego State and one against Washington State. In the two games, he completed just 48.4% (31 of 64) of his passes.

“DJ is our starting quarterback, and he did some good things to get us back into the game,” Smith said. “Could he have played better? 100%. We need to protect him and make some plays on the ball. And he’s got some throws in there that he needs to make.”

If the Beavers struggle to generate a consistent running game with Damien Martinez (432 yards, one touchdown) and Deshaun Fenwick (253 yards and four touchdowns), they’ll need Uiagalelei to make plays, getting the ball to wide receivers Silas Bolden (235 yards and one touchdown) and West Salem graduate Anthony Gould (217 yards and two touchdowns).

'No panic' for the Beavers after first loss

After Friday’s game, the Beavers next play at California on Oct. 7. The Bears are off to a 2-2 start this season, including 0-1 in the Pac-12.

Oregon State then hosts UCLA (3-1, 0-1) on Oct. 14 before their off week.

They then finish with five games after the break, including home against No. 7 Washington on Nov. 18, and at No. 9 Oregon on Nov. 24.

“There’s no panic here. We prepare well,” Smith said. “We’ve got to be aggressive and know these games are going to be tight.”

ABOUT THE GAME

Who: No. 19 Oregon State vs. No. 10 Utah

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Reser Stadium

Records: Oregon State (3-1 overall, 0-1 Pac-12); Utah (4-0 overall; 1-0 Pac-12)

Line: Oregon State by 3

TV: FS1

Prediction: Oregon State 20, Utah 16

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Can Oregon State Beavers football bounce back against Utah Utes?