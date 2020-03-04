Oregon State football begins Spring Practice 'excited' about Trey Lowe

It was the first day back at the office for Oregon State who got off the ground running.

"We might as well have played the Civil War game yesterday," said quarterback Tristan Gebbia, who got his first career start in the Beavers season finale against Oregon last fall.

I've talked to a lot of guys today that it felt just like [it did before] and that we're picking up right where we left off and we're going to hit the ground running.

That sentiment was echoed by everyone spoken to at practice. The team is excited to build upon their surprising 5-7 campaign from last season, falling just short of the program's first bowl game since 2013.

The feel of the practice impressed JUCO transfer Chance Nolan, who participated in his first official practice since enrolling in Corvallis.

It didn't really feel like it was the first day of Spring ball. And I've been in Spring camp before but it felt like everyone was kind of ready to work. Everyone knows kind of their job and their role this year...and I think they all came out here... really ready to go today.

One player, in particular, excites offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren: Washington transfer Trey Lowe.

There were some new faces that us as coaches were excited to see...it was great to see Trey Lowe you know for the first day. I mean we're really excited about him man...I think he can do some things out of the backfield [and] put him out as wide receiver, and I'm excited to see the possibilities of what we can add to the offense with him.

Getting praise without being asked shows the Beavers have big plans for the former four-star recruit who walked on to the team back in December.

At Jesuit High School, Lowe was the nation's No. 5 all-purpose back in the class of 2018 by 247Sports and was named the Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year. He amassed 2,316 all-purpose yards and 35 touchdowns.

The addition of Lowe as well as returning wide receivers such as Tyjon Lindsey, Trevon Bradford, and Champ Flemmings give Oregon State some speed they haven't had in years past, according to Lindgren.

I think on the perimeter we're a lot faster of a group than we've ever been which I'm pretty excited about. It's going to give us the opportunity to get the ball down the field and make some more explosive plays.

