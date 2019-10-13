How can Oregon State fix the physicality issues faced vs. Utah?

CORVALLIS - The Beavers (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) called Utah (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) "a really, really good team" this week. That may have been selling the Utes short.

Utah dominated the Beavers in all three phases of the game en route to a 52-7 victory at Reser Stadium.

The lone TD came in the final minute of the game:

After the game, the Beavers spoke to the media about the loss and had a similar message: Utah played much more physical than Oregon State.

Jake Luton discussed the lack of success in the run game:

"We have to try and be more physical and try to implement the run game."

Hamilcar Rashed Jr also cited a lack of physicality for the loss.

"They just flat out outplayed us. We [weren't] physical enough. We have six more games, we just have to be more physical. Simple as that."

Now, the Beavers look ahead to traveling to play the California Golden Bears (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) who will be coming off a bye.

You can watch the entire clip above where quarterback Jake Luton, defensive back Jalen Moore, linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., and offensive lineman Blake Blandel discuss the loss.

