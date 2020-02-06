Oregon State finishes ahead of USC in recruiting for the first time ever

National Signing Day 2020 has finished, and the Oregon State Beavers have finished ahead of USC in the recruiting rankings according to 247Sports.

Yes, you read that right.

The Oregon State Beavers have out-recruited the USC Trojans for the first time ever.

It's official.



Oregon State has finished with a better recruiting class than USC.#GoBeavs #BTD20 pic.twitter.com/lb3FRYwvqk



— Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen) February 6, 2020

Mind you, this Trojans team finished the season ranked No. 22 in the final college football playoff rankings.

Now, this is more a testament to how horridly USC head coach Clay Helton has handled recruiting lately more than Oregon State being a national powerhouse, but the Beavers have improved. Head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff put together the program's best class since 2013, following a 5-7 season in 2019-2020.

The Beavers also took in seven more recruits this class than the Trojans (20 vs. 13), but 11 of USC's recruits were three-stars just like Oregon State's.

Nationally, the Beavers' 2020 recruiting class ranked 52nd in the country and ninth in the Pac-12. according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

The Beavers class had a healthy mix of JUCO transfers and high school prospects that will need some developing,

You can read about every signee from the early signing period here, and each late addition here.

