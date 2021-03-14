Oregon State fan wins $20,000 after Pac-12 Tournament Championship

Dylan Mickanen
·1 min read
Oregon State fan wins $20,000 after Pac-12 Tournament Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon State Beavers have won the Pac-12 Tournament for the first time in program history after the men's basketball team upset Colorado, 70-68 Saturday evening. 

[RELATED]: Oregon State wins the Pac-12 Tournament for the first time in program history

Following the win, all of Beaver nation has been rightfully celebrating but one man has more reasons to be ecstatic, 20,000 reasons to be exact. 

On March 5th, 2021, Twitter user @b7283sosu, or Ben, bet $100 at +20000 odds for the Beavers to win the Pac-12 Tournament to win $20,000.

The odds should have raised eyebrows with the Beavers as the five-seed in the tournamentt, but lucky for Ben he was able to take advantage. 

After the win, he tweeted he "must be dreaming." 

Rip City Radio host Chad Doing even gave him a shoutout after the win. 

Congrats Ben! Don't spent it all at one place. 

