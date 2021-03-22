Oregon State faithful go wild after Beavers advance to the Sweet 16

Lindsey Wisniewski
·2 min read
OSU fan faithful go wild after Beavers advance to Sweet 16 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon State Beavers men’s basketball team has done it.

For the first time since 1982, the Beavers are headed to the Sweet 16. In the battle of the OSU’s, No. 12 Oregon State outlasted No. 4 seeded Oklahoma State 80-70 on Sunday night in Indianapolis.

It’s Dam time, Beaver Nation.

"We love Beaver Nation. You know it's been tough not having them in Gill Coliseum this year," guard Ethan Thompson said after the win. "We know they love and support us no matter what, no what we're going through in the world, as a team, and you know, I'm glad we're able share in this success together." 

In a season that has been anything but normal, what a run by the Beavers, and it’s not over yet. Here’s a look at how Oregon State fans reacted to the team’s big win:

 

Wayne Tinkle’s squad certainly has a lot to be proud of after they were picked to finish dead-last in the Pac-12 this season, won the conference championship, and are now just one of 16 teams left in the Big Dance.  

The Beavers will now advance to the third round to play No. 8 seeded Loyola-Chicago in the Sweet 16. That game will take place on Saturday March 27 or Sunday March 28.

