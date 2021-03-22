Oregon State faithful go wild after Beavers advance to the Sweet 16

OSU fan faithful go wild after Beavers advance to Sweet 16 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon State Beavers men’s basketball team has done it.

For the first time since 1982, the Beavers are headed to the Sweet 16. In the battle of the OSU’s, No. 12 Oregon State outlasted No. 4 seeded Oklahoma State 80-70 on Sunday night in Indianapolis.

It’s Dam time, Beaver Nation.

"We love Beaver Nation. You know it's been tough not having them in Gill Coliseum this year," guard Ethan Thompson said after the win. "We know they love and support us no matter what, no what we're going through in the world, as a team, and you know, I'm glad we're able share in this success together."

Subscribe to the Talkin' Beavers podcast

In a season that has been anything but normal, what a run by the Beavers, and it’s not over yet. Here’s a look at how Oregon State fans reacted to the team’s big win:

SWEET 16!!!!! BEAVERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



THE MAGICAL RIDE CONTINUES!! BRING IT ON SISTER JEAN!!! — Brandon Sprague (@BrandonSprague) March 22, 2021

BRUH WE A TOP 16 TEAM IN THE NATION #GOBEAVS #Sweet16 BALLIN 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Grant Ocampo (@grantocampo) March 22, 2021

THE BEAVERS ADVANCE TO THE SWEET 16 pic.twitter.com/s4ENbJINbO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 22, 2021

Unreal. How sweet it is #BeaverNation — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) March 22, 2021

You’re Oregon State Beavers are SWEET SIXTEEN BOUND!!! — Building The Dam (@BuildingTheDam) March 22, 2021

𝐎regon 𝐒tate 𝐔niversity — The Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) March 22, 2021

With both the Blazers and Mavs already in their locker rooms, Moda Center celebrates the Beavs win#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/tCWn54UxjQ — Jamie Hudson (@JamieHudsonNBCS) March 22, 2021

YESSSSSSSSSSS lets go lets go lets goooooooo!!!!!🏀💪 We are the better orange & black OSU & I NEVER wanna hear different! #GoBeavs !!!



WERE DANCIN TO THE SWEET 16 OMG💃🧡 — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) March 22, 2021

Congrats to the last OSU standing. — Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) March 22, 2021

Wayne Tinkle’s squad certainly has a lot to be proud of after they were picked to finish dead-last in the Pac-12 this season, won the conference championship, and are now just one of 16 teams left in the Big Dance.

The Beavers will now advance to the third round to play No. 8 seeded Loyola-Chicago in the Sweet 16. That game will take place on Saturday March 27 or Sunday March 28.