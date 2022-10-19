Oregon State eyes bowl eligibility as Colorado comes to town

·2 min read

Colorado and Oregon State are both coming off victories but with different perspectives on those triumphs.

The Beavers' 24-10 win over Washington State moved them one win away from becoming bowl eligible, while the Buffaloes were happy to get rid of the donut at the front of their record.

Colorado (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) can make it two straight and show its 20-13 overtime win against Cal last week wasn't a fluke when it travels to Corvallis, Ore., to take on Oregon State on Saturday night.

The Buffaloes were headed to a winless season before upending the Bears in Boulder last week behind backup quarterback J.T. Shrout, who took over for freshman Owen McCown late in the third quarter.

Interim head coach Mike Sanford said that despite Shrout leading the comeback, McCown is the starter against the Beavers.

"Owen was dinged up. That's what we felt, that's what we saw," Sanford said.

McCown took over as starter after the offense struggled to score in the first three games. Brendon Lewis, who started all 12 games in 2021 and the 2022 opener, has entered the transfer portal.

Oregon State (5-2, 2-2) also has a freshman starting quarterback -- at least for now. Ben Gulbranson will likely make his third straight start while the Beavers' No. 1 quarterback, Chance Nolan, remains in concussion protocol.

Gulbranson has led Oregon State to wins in the last two games, in part to a strong running game. The Beavers have used a committee approach in the backfield, but Damien Martinez has emerged as the workhorse.

Martinez ran for 111 yards against the Cougars and has 194 yards rushing in the past two games. But coach Jonathan Smith will still rotate the Beavers' backs.

"I still think we get into games and kind of see who has the hot hand," Smith said.

Oregon State could have placekicker Everett Hayes back against Colorado. He has missed three games with a groin injury but was close to returning against Washington State.

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • Vanderbilt extends men's coach Jerry Stackhouse's contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Vanderbilt has signed Jerry Stackhouse to an extension as he enters his fourth season as the Commodores' head coach. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the extension Tuesday, crediting how the program has gone in the right direction in Stackhouse's first three seasons. The Southeastern Conference's only private university did not announce any specifics of the extension.

  • Bowl Projections from Action Network: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 7

    Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in the Action Network's updated bowl projections

  • Monday After: Checking in on the rumor mill and Deion Sanders

    Prior to the game Saturday, Bruce Feldman weighed in on a lot of head coach vacancies and Deion Sanders.

  • FIFA vows to improve Indonesian soccer safety after tragedy

    The president of soccer's world governing body met with Indonesia's president on Tuesday and pledged to help improve stadium safety to prevent a repeat of a tragedy in which police fired tear gas at a match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators attempted to flee. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said it will bring experts and investment to improve infrastructure across the soccer-obsessed country of more than 276 million people because “they love football and we owe it to them that when they go to see matches, they are safe and secure.”

  • Pac-12 midseason report: biggest surprise from the first half of the season

    We talked to @Ducks_Wire about our #Pac12 midseason surprises. The biggest one is a coach Oregon fans know well ... and who will be in Eugene this Saturday.

  • Week 7 Mountain West Football Power Rankings

    Week 7 Mountain West Football Power Rankings Does anyone want to be No. 1? Contact/Follow @MWCwire Is this the upside down? Does any school really want to be No. 1? This season is so odd with how the Mountain West is shaking itself out. One Twitter ...

  • The U.S. has never had a lesbian governor. These two women could change that.

    Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek hope to become the nation’s first lesbian governors.

  • No. 9 UCLA O-line preps for No. 10 Oregon, raucous Autzen

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Atonio Mafi understands No. 9 UCLA's long, slow road to success under coach Chip Kelly better than most. ''All I know is we started off 0-5 my freshman year, and now we're 6-0, so definitely, like I took the time to realize how far we've come as not just my class but the program in general,'' Mafi said. Going into their third straight game against a ranked opponent at No. 10 Oregon on Saturday, it will be up to left guard Mafi and rest of the Bruins' offensive line to handle the most intimidating and inhospitable venue in the Pac-12.

  • New York Yankees advance as Cleveland downed

    Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge blasted home runs Tuesday as the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 to advance in Major League Baseball's playoffs.

  • Aaron Judge on Yankees coming back to win ALDS: 'There's no quit in this team' | Yankees Post Game

    In this Yankees post game news conference, Aaron Judge, who launched his second home run of the ALDS to help the Yankees eliminate the Guardians in Game 5, praised the team's resiliency despite the adversity they faced during the season. Judge: " A lot of gutsy performances throughout the year, there's no quit in this team." He also touched on facing Justin Verlander and the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS saying, "we gotta stay ready, stick to our plan and we'll have a good outcome."

  • Civale tagged, baby Guardians go home in latest October exit

    In the end, the Cleveland Guardians ran out of comebacks. Unwilling to start ace pitcher Shane Bieber on short rest, the Guardians fell behind immediately when Aaron Civale flopped and they never recovered Tuesday during a 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of their American League playoff. “We pushed them about as far as we could,” manager Terry Francona said.

  • Goodell: Suspended QB Watson meeting settlement requirements

    CLEVELAND (AP) NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has met the requirements of his settlement with the league to this point after being accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women. Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. On Aug. 18, the league, which had appealed a six-game ban rendered by an independent arbitrator, settled with the NFL Players Association on Watson's penalty.

  • Ben Roethlisberger gives brutally honest take on Tom Brady's Week 6 loss

    Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.

  • Utah player offered $1 million from NIL collective to transfer & can Illinois disrupt the College Football Playoff?

    Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger are back with another packed episode. The CFP committee is meeting again this week to determine when the expanded playoff will take place. This leads to a discussion on the importance of becoming a top 2 seed and the other challenges that the committee may face logistically.

  • This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day

    Josh Allen led the Bills to an exciting comeback win over the Chiefs on Sunday, but it's what the star quarterback did after the game that's getting a lot of attention.

  • Yankees' Aaron Judge's home run in Game 5 of the ALDS set a postseason record

    Aaron Judge has brought his record-breaking power to Game 5, as he hit a homer to help build the Yankees' lead over the Guardians.

  • Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin watched Tennessee beat Alabama. Here are his thoughts.

    Yes, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin did watch Tennessee upset Alabama. He shared his thoughts about the game and how he felt in the moment.

  • Everything Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz said ahead of Ohio State matchup

    What does Kirk Ferentz think about the Ohio State Buckeyes? Here's everything Iowa's head football coach said ahead of the Big Ten matchup.

  • James Franklin says Michigan Stadium's tunnel 'is a problem'

    Penn State head coach James Franklin is not a fan of the way halftime is handled in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. A couple of days removed from the halftime scuffle between the Nittany Lions and Michigan programs, Franklin was asked about what happened. "I prefer to talk about these things in the off-season, but the one tunnel is a problem," Franklin said.

  • Mike Tomlin on reported Mitch Trubisky/Diontae Johnson verbal altercation: Our business is our business

    Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback this week if he is cleared from the concussion protocol and he also answered a question about what went on in the locker room before Pickett made his first appearance of the season. Pickett took over the [more]