Before last week's bye-week for Oregon State, quarterback Jake Luton led the Beavers to a 45-7 victory over Cal Poly behind his 255 passing yards and four touchdowns. This week Luton and the Beavers prepare for a clash with Stanford in Corvallis. See the contest live at 4:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad