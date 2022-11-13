Oregon State dominates California, 38-10, for seventh victory of season
Oregon State football defeats California by a final score of 38-10 on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Corvallis. The Beavers improve to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in conference, while the Golden Bears fall to 3-7 overall and 1-6 in Pac-12 play.