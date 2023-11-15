Will Oregon State derail Washington’s CFP hopes?
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Pam Maldonado preview Washington vs. Oregon State and discuss how the Beavers affect the College Football Playoff picture win or lose.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Pam Maldonado preview Washington vs. Oregon State and discuss how the Beavers affect the College Football Playoff picture win or lose.
No. 11 Oregon State’s Pac-12 title hopes took a massive hit on Saturday night in Tucson.
For OSU and WSU, the clock is ticking in a variety of ways. But there may be a lifeline on the table.
Jorge Martin does a deep dive into several NFL backfields to decipher which players to start on fantasy rosters.
Draymond Green received his 18th career ejection on Tuesday. Only one player in NBA history has more.
The injury is a blow for a struggling Warriors offense that hasn't seen a player other than Curry score 20 points in a game this season.
A court hearing is scheduled for Friday as Michigan contests the Big Ten's discipline.
Which fantasy stats are sending the wrong messages? Dalton Del Don investigates for Week 11.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football trade deadline is fast approaching. Sal Vetri reveals four players to deal and six to acquire.
The Champions Classic has always been a great benchmark for NBA prospects. Here are eight players who impressed on Tuesday.
Fields will go through team drills Wednesday before the team determines his official status for Sunday.
Verstappen is -250 to win the race.
The 76ers and Celtics are off to great starts this season.
Georgia beat Ole Miss on Saturday.
On the latest edition of 'Ekeler's Edge' Matt Harmon and Austin Ekeler recap the insanity that was Week 10. The two then discuss the latest with 'Eyebrow-gate,' as Ekeler's preseason bet to shave his eyebrows if both Detroit Lions RBs finish in the top 15 in fantasy rankings looks closer and closer to reality. The two also dive into the jam packed AFC Wild Card race and what the Chargers can do to rise above the rest for a playoff spot.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
On Tuesday, during an ESPN New York radio interview, Jets WR Garrett Wilson shared some insight from the players' meeting.
Upsets, brawls, a rough game for Victor Wembanyama. This night had everything.
Which players should be considered cut candidates in fantasy hockey this week?
Duke saw a breakout game from freshman Caleb Foster while Michigan State's shooting woes loomed large again.
Georgia is a 10-point favorite this week on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers.