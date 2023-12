Oregon State depth chart ahead of Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs. Notre Dame football

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl kicks off Friday at noon with Oregon State dealing with shuffling personnel amid a number of opt-outs.

Here is the depth chart for the Beavers at the Sun Bowl game:

OFFENSE TWO-DEEP

X receiver

2 Jimmy Valsin III

8 Rweha Munygai

Left tackle

69 Jacob Strand

77 Flavio Gonzalez

Left guard

66 Grant Starck

79 Tyler Voltin

Oregon State football players stretch at practice at the Eastwood High School on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, as they prepare for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Norte Dame.

Center

70 Jake Levengood

57 Dylan Lopez

Right guard

61 Tanner Miller RJr. 6-1 287

63 Luka Vincic RFr. 6-5 287

Right tackle

73 Tyler Morano RSo. 6-5 277

78 Nathan Elu RFr. 6-5 297

Oregon State football players stretch at practice at the Eastwood High School on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, as they prepare for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Norte Dame.

Z receiver

7 Silas Bolden

28 Trent Walker

Y receiver

84 Jermaine Terry II

87 Riley Sharp

H back

13 Jesiah Irish

18 Jeremiah Noga

Tailback

1 Deshaun Fenwick

9 Isaiah Newell

Quarterback

17 Ben Gulbranson

15 Dom Montiel

Oregon State football players work on drills at practice at the Eastwood High School on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, as they prepare for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Norte Dame.

DEFENSE TWO-DEEP

Noseguard

95 Joe Golden RSr.

45 Semisi Saluni

Defensive tackle

52 James Rawls

94 Tavis Shippen

Defensive end

8 Sione Lolohea

43 Takari Hickle RFr.

Outside linebacker

10 Andrew Chatfield Jr.

17 Nikko Taylor

Outside linebacker

6 John McCartan

82 Cory Stover

Middle linebacker

32 Isaiah Chisom

42 Mason Tufaga

Weakside linebacker

44 Melvin Jordan IV

20 John Miller

Safety

1 Ryan Cooper Jr.

39 Jaydin Young Jr.

Cornerback

21 Noble Thomas Jr.

30 Josiah Johnson

Cornerback

4 Jaden Robinson

27 Andre Jordan Jr.

Safety

28 Kitan Oladapo

22 Wynston Russell

Safety

24 Jack Kane

26 Harlem Howard

