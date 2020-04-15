Oregon State DC 'very optimistic' college football will happen

Oregon State Defensive Coordinator Tim Tibesar exudes a positive attitude to his players through Zoom. The same thing goes for his first meeting with the media since college football was canceled.

He met with Northwest reporters Tuesday afternoon and showed us the grease board he is using to teach his defense and keep them focused on getting better. Tibesar is in his third year coaching the Oregon State defense but knows on-line football will never replace a gorgeous Spring day together on the practice field.:

These Zoom meetings, they don't replace spring ball. But they are making the best of the situation we are in now. It's not just us, every program in the country is going through this kind of adversity.

One thing Tibesar is encouraging his players to do is take advantage of the situation to get better:

We can adjust, we can adapt. We can use this time to get better. Can we stay on task with our school work and with our studying and playbook? Can you stay true to your workouts and maybe we can have an advantage over teams that aren't quite as disciplined?

The Spring scrimmage was scheduled for this Saturday. Uncertainty is the centerpiece for all of collegiate and professional sports right now. Coach Tibesar is getting quality time with his family and has a ton of on-line meetings with fellow coaches and players. That will continue for the time being. Everyone inside the Beaver program can't wait for this to end like all of us. The long-term impact of this COVID-19 crisis is unknown. All they can do it what they can and Tibesar is optimistic about what's next. He is even using technology to keep track of the recruits who are considering Oregon State: One thing is for sure, Tibesar believes college football will return, hopefully, sooner than later:

I am very optimistic we will play our season in some fashion and at some point. It may be shortened, it may be just the conference season. I have a hard time believing we won't play some kind of season even if it's pushed back to November, December or January.

Oregon State DC 'very optimistic' college football will happen originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest