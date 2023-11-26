Oregon State DB coach Blue Adams coming to Michigan State football program

Jonathan Smith is continuing to build his staff in East Lansing, which so far is comprised of staff members he had at Oregon State, and that has continued.

Oregon State defensive backs coach Blue Adams will be headed to East Lansing with Smith. It is unclear if he will be the lone defensive backs coach, or if Smith has plans to retain Harlon Barnett or Jim Salgado to split defensive back coaching duties.

Sources: Former #OregonState DB coach Blue Adams is headed to #MichiganState.@CoachAdamsOSU is a Miami native that played at Cincinnati, before spending 6 years as an NFL corner. Was the Miami Dolphins DB coach from 2012-15 before returning to college.https://t.co/nfvhnJ756v pic.twitter.com/rxB5gUlGAp — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) November 26, 2023

Adams is a Miami (FL) native, who played college football at Cincinnati before a nine year professional career. He got into coaching after his pro career and has a solid resume:

