Oregon State’s Damien Martinez earns 2022 Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year award, presented by Nextiva

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez has been named the 2022 Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year award, presented by Nextiva. Martinez becomes the second Beaver to be named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year, joining fellow running back Jermar Jefferson in 2018. Martinez is second among FBS freshmen and 38th overall in the country with 970 rushing yards, the third most rushing yards in the Pac-12 this season. Martinez needs 30 yards to become the fourth OSU freshman to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a season (Ken Simonton - 1998, Jacquizz Rodgers - 2008, Jermar Jefferson - 2018). He ran for 100+ yards in each of the final six games of the regular season, becoming the first Beaver to have six straight 100-yard games since Steven Jackson in 2003. Martinez is second among Pac-12 true freshmen with seven rush TD this season