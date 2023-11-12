Oregon State’s Damien Martinez chats with Pac-12 Network after 4 TD performance vs. Stanford

Oregon State student-athlete Damien Martinez joined Pac-12 Network after rushing for 146 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in a 62-17 victory against Stanford on Saturday, Nov. 11 in Corvallis. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.