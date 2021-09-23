Oregon State could take advantage of USC "riding a lot of emotion coming into this game" originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Pac-12 play is here for the Beavers!

Oregon State (2-1) will visit the USC Trojans (2-1) Saturday in a battle where the Beavers are looking to snap a four-game losing streak against the Trojans.

USC is 62-9-4 in 75 all-time head-to-head matchups in the series. OSU has struggled in the Coliseum with a recent 0-10 road record in Los Angeles.

But with head coach Clay Helton’s firing and USC’s quarterback controversy after Week 3 with two QBs battling health issues, this weekend could be as good of a chance as any for the Beavs to get a win in LA.

USC football writer Ryan Abraham dove into the recent turmoil for USC and shared what vulnerabilities USC has that OSU can take advantage of on the latest Talkin' Beavers Podcast.

“For Oregon State, I really think you want to bring some pressure on the USC quarterbacks and if you can stop the run and make them one dimensional, and who knows, we’re not sure the health of whoever the quarterback is going to be out there,” Abraham said.

There’s definitely some ways you can exploit this USC team that are going to be riding a lot of emotion coming into this game.

USC football writer Ryan Abraham

Both Kedon Slovis and freshman Jaxson Dart have been competing for the starting QB role, but now both are dealing with injuries.

Abraham gives credit to OSU head coach Jonathan Smith with how he prepares and approaches games, while predicting Saturday’s game will be a close one. Abraham is going with USC to defeat the Beavs, 35-31.

Oregon State and USC will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT at the Coliseum on Fox Sports 1.

Listen to the entire Talkin’ Beavs Podcast with Ryan Abraham and the Voice of the Beavs Mike Parker right here.