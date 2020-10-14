Oregon State will take a committee approach to replacing Isaiah Hodgins originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

When Isaiah Hodgins decided to forgo his senior season in Corvallis to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, he took 86 receptions, 1,171 yards, and 13 touchdowns worth of production with him.

Now, Oregon State has the tall task of replacing one of the program's best players in years.

How will they do it? With a "wide receiver by committee" approach rather than having one player step into that workload.

"I think we're going to replace Hodge with a receiver by committee. We have so many guys I probably can't talk about all of them," said Beavers offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren. "I think we have more depth at receiver than we have since I've been here."

However, Lindgren did take time to detail two players in particular who have impressed during camp: redshirt senior Trevon Bradford and true freshman Zeriah Beason.

The former has been a welcome return to the Oregon State lineup after only suiting up for four games last season to ensure a redshirt season due to missing the first seven games with an injury.

"The first guy I think will be Trevon Bradford, it'll be nice to have him back full time," added Lindgren.

"You know last year he was kind of doing the redshirt thing, we had him for four games but getting him back full time will be great. I think he kind of has that element to stretch the field. We can play him inside in the slot. We can play him outside and I've been really impressed with him so far."

Bradford secured 15 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in four appearances last season, two of which were starts. In Oregon State's victory over Arizona State, Bradford hauled in four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

"Trevon Bradford has been doing an awesome job," said Tristan Gebbia. "He's the most experienced wide receiver we have."

But Bradford's production is to be expected. The real talk of camp from the wide receivers group has been Zeriah Beason: a 6-foot, 197-pound true freshman who from the sound of it may start for Oregon State.

"The other guy that I think stands out, the young guy, is Zeriah Beason," said Lindgren. "He's taken some reps with the first unit. He's one of our bigger, more physical guys. It's been pretty impressive for a true freshman to step in with the first unit and he's made some explosive plays during camp so he's flashed to the coaching staff."

Looks like Brandin Cooks' prediction is on the way to coming true.

Calling it right now this kid going to be a monster🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) May 21, 2019

However, those two aren't the only ones impressing their teammates. Likely starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia praised his whole receiving core Wednesday afternoon.

"Everybody from Zeriah Beason, Anthony Goul, Tyjon Lindsey, you name it, they're making plays. The wide receivers are looking really really good and it gets me fired up for sure. To have guys like that, that will be going out there and making plays, it sure makes my job a lot easier."

Lindgren added later redshirt junior Kolby Taylor has shown moments of promise, as well.

"Kolby Taylor is another guy that I think has flashed at camp. Just a guy that really understands what we're trying to do. Just a savvy player who has made some plays in third-down situations for us."

Taylor played in nine games as a redshirt sophomore, including four starts, and recorded 22 receptions for 219 yards and one touchdown.

It won't be easy to replace Hodge, but from the sound of it, the Beavers are ready for the challenge.

