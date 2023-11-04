Oregon State at Colorado: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
Colorado’s offense may look a little different this week against Oregon State with quality control analyst Pat Shurmur reportedly expected to help Sean Lewis call plays. Head coach Deion Sanders’ decision comes after the Buffs’ O-line struggled mightily last Saturday at UCLA.
Will the adjustment help keep quarterback Shedeur Sanders upright? We’ll find out soon, but Colorado’s big men up front will certainly be challenged in trying to slow down Oregon State’s physical pass rushers.
Colorado enters its homecoming game at 4-4 (1-4 Pac-12) while head coach Jonathan Smith’s Beavers are 6-2 (3-2 Pac-12). With Oregon State’s conference future still uncertain, this could be the final matchup between these two programs for some time.
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Time: 8:00 p.m. MT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Colorado injury report
TE Louis Passarello — Out
Oregon State injury report
LB Makiya Tongue — Out
WR Tastean Reddicks — Out
ILB Mason Tufaga — Out
OLB Ryan Franke — Out
Colorado players to watch
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. led the Buffs with six receptions last week at UCLA
Edge Jordan Domineck had a season-high nine tackles against the Bruins
All eyes will be on Colorado’s offensive line, which includes sophomore center Van Wells
Oregon State players to watch
Running back Damien Martinez is on pace to reach 1,000 rushing yards this season
Linebacker Andrew Chatfield Jr. leads OSU with four sacks
Tight end Jack Velling has eight touchdowns on the year, four more than the next-closest Beaver
MORE
READ: Colorado hosting star-studded group of recruits for Oregon State game
Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.