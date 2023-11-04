Oregon State at Colorado: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Colorado’s offense may look a little different this week against Oregon State with quality control analyst Pat Shurmur reportedly expected to help Sean Lewis call plays. Head coach Deion Sanders’ decision comes after the Buffs’ O-line struggled mightily last Saturday at UCLA.

Will the adjustment help keep quarterback Shedeur Sanders upright? We’ll find out soon, but Colorado’s big men up front will certainly be challenged in trying to slow down Oregon State’s physical pass rushers.

Colorado enters its homecoming game at 4-4 (1-4 Pac-12) while head coach Jonathan Smith’s Beavers are 6-2 (3-2 Pac-12). With Oregon State’s conference future still uncertain, this could be the final matchup between these two programs for some time.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Time: 8:00 p.m. MT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Colorado injury report

Syndication: The Coloradoan

TE Louis Passarello — Out

Oregon State injury report

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

LB Makiya Tongue — Out

WR Tastean Reddicks — Out

ILB Mason Tufaga — Out

OLB Ryan Franke — Out

Colorado players to watch

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. led the Buffs with six receptions last week at UCLA

Edge Jordan Domineck had a season-high nine tackles against the Bruins

All eyes will be on Colorado’s offensive line, which includes sophomore center Van Wells

Oregon State players to watch

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Damien Martinez is on pace to reach 1,000 rushing yards this season

Linebacker Andrew Chatfield Jr. leads OSU with four sacks

Tight end Jack Velling has eight touchdowns on the year, four more than the next-closest Beaver

MORE

READ: Colorado hosting star-studded group of recruits for Oregon State game

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire