Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith gets 3-year extension

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith has received a three-year contract extension that would keep him with the Beavers through the 2025 season.

Smith, a former Oregon State quarterback, originally signed a five-year deal when he became coach of the Beavers prior to the 2018 season.

The Beavers went 5-7 overall this season and 4-5 in the Pac-12, finishing in a three-way tie for second place in the league's North Division. The team improved by three wins over the previous season.

“What we saw in Jonathan when we brought him home two years ago continues to be reaffirmed with the progress shown in all aspects of the program,” Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said in a statement. “There is still work to be done, but I’m excited coach Smith will be leading our football program for the foreseeable future. Simply put, he’s our guy.”

Barnes said that in addition to the contract extension, Oregon State made a “sizeable financial commitment" to the team's assistant coaches, although the school did not provide specifics.

Smith was a walk-on for the Beavers, playing from 1998 to 2001. He was on Oregon State’s 2000 team that went 11-1 and defeated Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl under coach Dennis Erickson.

He was a co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Chris Petersen at Washington before returning to Corvallis as coach.

