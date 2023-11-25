Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith says 'No decisions have been made' on Michigan State job

Following Oregon State's 31-7 loss to Oregon in its regular season finale on Friday, Beavers coach Jonathan Smith fielded multiple questions about the Michigan State coaching vacancy amid reports linking him to the Spartans job.

The Detroit Free Press' Chris Solari has confirmed Smith is the leading candidate for the Spartans' opening, which has been filled by interim Harlon Barnett since Mel Tucker was fired for cause on Sept. 27.

After tonight's lost @BeaverFootball HC Jonathan Smith said he doesn't know when he may make a decision on whether to leave the program for Michigan State or stay.@KEZI9Sports @KEZI9 #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/8dfCf2MEAy — Brett Austin Taylor (@Brett_Taylor94) November 25, 2023

Although some report the coaching search could end in the coming days, Smith told reporters late Friday night that "no decisions have been made" regarding his future.

"No decisions have been made," Smith said. "I asked this team to take the approach to lock in for four months. And now it’s a little bit the start of conversations with so much uncertainty with the Pac-2. I’ve taken the same approach. So, decisions, time and all of that, we’ve been locked in for the last couple months. We’ll go from there."

In his sixth season with the Beavers, Smith led Oregon State to a 8-4 regular season record in 2023 after finishing 10-3 a season ago. He won only nine games in his first three seasons combined before winning 25 games in the last three seasons. Oregon State was also placed as high as No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings this season.

Smith was also asked about how a potential decision would impact the future of Oregon State, especially with the Beavers and Washington State being the lone two leftovers of the Pac-12 Conference.

"Yeah, I think there’s a process that you reevaluate every year," he said. "We’ve kind of spoke to it. It’s not just myself, every position coach, every player now with the transfer portal. I think you go through a season, dive into it, and then you reevaluate."

The 44-year-old coach played quarterback for the Beavers from 1998-2001, passing for 9,680 career yards and 55 touchdowns. Smith then reiterated there isn't a firm timetable on a decision:

"Don’t know," he said. "To be determined. Don’t know."

