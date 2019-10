Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth preview Saturday's matchup between Cal and Oregon State in Berkeley at 11:30 a.m. PT/ 12:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network. Cal has won two straight in the series and four of the last five. OSU is looking to tally back-to-back road wins for the first time since 2013.

