Oregon State, BYU ‘have the edge’ for 4-star DE Devoux Tuataga (or do they?)

Defensive linemen are all the rage in the 2024 recruiting cycle. One of several high-end DL recruits to keep an eye on over the next few weeks is Cedar Valley (Utah) four-star edge Devoux Tuataga.

According to 247Sports, Tuataga has offers from 13 different programs right now. However, Adam Gorney at Rivals reports that Oregon State and BYU appear to be in the driver’s seat for his commitment.

“Oregon State is definitely a team to watch in Tuataga’s recruitment especially after his visit to Corvallis, where he loved the feel of the town and he’s developed a great relationship with position coach Legi Suiaunoa. The Beavers and BYU have the edge right now for the Eagle Mountain (Utah) Cedar Valley standout who loved the culture in Provo as he’s LDS. But Oregon and Nebraska are also in there.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

However, On3’s prediction model doesn’t see it that way. They have Oregon as the favorite at 42.5%, followed by Tennessee (10%) and Nebraska (8.6%). Oregon State is tied with BYU at 7.1%, along with several other programs.

The latest news is that Tuataga will be visiting both Oregon and Nebraska before the end of the month, so perhaps we will be getting some more clarity on his recruitment after that.

For now, Tuataga (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) is ranked No. 36 at a deep position group, No. 4 overall in Utah and No. 507 nationally going by the 247Sports composite rankings.

More football stories

Penn State making biggest push for 4-star DL T.A. Cunningham

Red-hot Alabama rises to No. 5 nationally with another 4-star

Story originally appeared on High School Sports