Oregon State blows out No. 24 Arizona

The Oregon State Beavers (12-4, 2-2 Pac-12) shocked the No. 24 Arizona Wildcats (11-5, 1-2 Pac-12) by blitzing them in the second half to win 82-65 at Gill Coliseum.

It's the Beavers' first win over a ranked opponent since 2016 when they defeated No. 21 USC, also in Corvallis. 2016 is also the last time they made the NCAA Tournament.

Here's how it happened.

Tight first half

The Beavers and Wildcats exchanged blows in the first half. Oregon State took an early 15-7 lead off a Sean Miller-Moore dunk, but Arizona came back to lead 28-26. Both teams exchanged buckets until heading into the locker room tied at 31.

Beavers dominate in the second half

Early in the second half, the Wildcats held a 41-37 lead before Arizona coach Sean Miller argued a foul call resulting in technical free throws for the Beavers. Arizona would never lead by that much again the rest of the night and instead got ran out of the gym. Oregon State shot 65.4 percent from the field in the second half while the Wildcats missed 8-of-9 three-pointers. After being tied at 49, the Beavers scored seven straight points and never looked back, ultimately outscoring the Wildcats 33-16 the rest of the way.

Tinkle and Thompson showed why they're among the Pac-12's best

Tres Tinkle scored 20 points and Ethan Thompson added 18. The two led the Beavers in scoring and shot a collective 11-of-21 from the floor. For the Beavers to compete with the best of the conference, they need their two best players to play up to their talent level, which they did tonight.

Thompson in particular only miss three shots and crossed 1,000 points scored in his college career.

Next up, the Beavers will travel to Seattle on Thursday to take on the Washington Huskies.

Next up, the Beavers will travel to Seattle on Thursday to take on the Washington Huskies.