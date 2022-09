The Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Transfer quarterback Cameron Ward threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns Saturday as Washington State beat scrappy Idaho 24-17 in a season opener to win its 10th consecutive game in a long-running series between two schools whose campuses are located just eight miles apart. Ward completed 25 of 40 passes for Washington State, a Pac-12 team which leads the Battle of the Palouse series 72-17-3. It was not until Ward threw a touchdown pass to Jaylen Jenkins with 10:33 left in the fourth quarter, putting Washington State up 24-10, that the Cougars appeared to take control.