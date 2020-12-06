Oregon State Beavers vs. Stanford Cardinal kickoff time revealed at Reser Stadium

Oregon State vs. Stanford kickoff time revealed at Reser Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon State Beavers have only played one game this 2020 season before 4 p.m. (PT) and that won’t change for the final game of the regular season.

Kickoff time between the Beavers (2-3) and Stanford Cardinal (2-2) has officially been announced for 7:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, December 12 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

Saturday's game at Reser Stadium versus Stanford is set for a 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff.

Oregon State nearly pulled out a miraculous comeback on Saturday at Utah. The Beavers were without starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia, who may be out for the rest of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury against Oregon, as well as star running back Jermar Jefferson who was out due to contact tracing issues.

Backup quarterback Chance Nolan got his first career start at Utah and completed 20-for-38 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown. He also added 36 yards on the ground.

After getting off to an 0-2 start to this season with losses to Oregon and Colorado, the Cardinal have back-to-back wins over Cal and Washington, both games on the road.

Should be a good one on Saturday night in Corvallis!