Oregon State Beavers vs. San Diego State Aztecs: What to know ahead of Week 3 game day

Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) escapes a tackle by UC Davis Aggies defensive back Lamont Hamburger (26) during the second half at Reser Stadium Sept. 9 in Corvallis.

Oregon State has one last game before the Pac-12 season starts, and it should be another double-digit victory.

The No. 16 Beavers host San Diego State at Reser Stadium at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in their second home game of the season.

“This is a good team that we’re playing,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “San Diego State has a lot of pride. The last three years they’ve been competitive against this conference.”

Oregon State (2-0) has wins at San Jose State (42-17) and home against UC Davis (55-7).

The Aztecs have played one more game and are 2-1 coming into Saturday, with wins against Ohio (20-13) and Idaho State (36-28), and a loss to No. 24 UCLA (35-10).

What to know about San Diego State football

For San Diego State, quarterback Jalen Mayden has completed 50 of 84 passes for 445 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads the Aztecs in rushing with 184 yards and two touchdowns.

San Diego State running back Jaylon Armstead has 147 yards and a touchdown.

Mayden’s favorite targets so far this season are Mekhi Shaw (nine catches, 104 yards and one touchdown) and Mark Redman (12 catches, 102 yards and two touchdowns).

San Diego State ranks 115th in the nation in total offense, averaging 322 yards per game.

Defensively, the Aztecs rank 111th in the country in total defense allowing 428 yards per game.

“They can go toe-to-toe, line of scrimmage, both sides, with anybody,” Smith said about San Diego State. “They’ve got our respect and attention.”

Oregon State Beavers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) looks to throw during the first half against the UC Davis Aggies at Reser Stadium.

Oregon State gearing up for final game before Pac-12 play starts

The Beavers rank 11th in the nation in total defense, allowing 227 yards per game.

“The line of scrimmage, we were hopeful that we could make it difficult,” Smith said about his defense. “Those guys at the line of scrimmage have been pretty solid.”

Oregon State is 33rd in the country in total offense at 461.5 yards per game.

Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been great so far for the Beavers, passing for 346 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also rushed for three touchdowns.

The Beavers have spread the ball around in the passing game, with 14 players catching passes in two games, led by Silas Bolden, who has 10 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

In addition to the efficient passing game, the Beavers have dominated on the ground.

Oregon State ranks 14th nationally at 233 rushing yards per game.

Damien Martinez leads the Beavers with 249 rushing yards on 25 carries. He has one touchdown.

Uiagalelei’s three rushing touchdowns leads the team.

After this week, the Beavers enter the Pac-12 season, which will be tough every week.

The conference has eight teams ranked in the AP poll — No. 5 USC, No. 8 Washington, No. 12 Utah, No. 13 Oregon, No. 16 Oregon State, No. 18 Colorado, No. 23 Washington State and No. 24 UCLA.

“Going into the season, we thought it was going to be competitive,” Smith said. “A lot of talk about the quarterbacks, and I think that’s shown up, those guys are good players. We know it’s going to be challenging moving forward.”

The Beavers open Pac-12 play Sept. 23 at Washington State.

Oregon State’s home Pac-12 opener is Sept. 29 against two-time defending conference championship Utah.

The Beavers’ schedule is about to get much tougher, but so far they’ve looked like they can compete with the best in the conference, and possibly the best in the nation.

Beavers vs. Aztecs game details

Who: Oregon State vs. San Diego State

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Reser Stadium, Corvallis

Records: Oregon State (2-0 overall, 0-0 Pac-12); San Diego State (2-1 overall; 0-0 Mountain West)

Line: Oregon State by 23.5

TV: FS1

Prediction: Oregon State 42, San Diego State 17

Statesman Journal reporter Pete Martini covers college and high school sports. He can be reached at pmartini@StatesmanJournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon State Beavers football vs. San Diego State: What to know