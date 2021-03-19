Oregon State Beavers upset Tennessee, win first NCAA Tournament game since 1982 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Oregon State likes the number 12.

The Beavers were chosen to finish last, or 12th, in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. On the floor, Oregon State won the Pac-12 Tournament.

Now one week later, the Beavs are not done yet. After being given a 12 seed in the Midwest region by the selection committee, Oregon State upset No. 5 seed Tennessee, 70-56, to advance to the Round of 32.

It's the first NCAA Tournament win for the Beavers program since 1982.

[Listen to the Talkin' Beavers Podcast!]

The game was decided at the three-point line with the Beavers shooting 47.6%, making 10 in total, while Tennessee struggled shooting just 19.2%, making just five three-pointers. Two of those three-pointers came late in the game when the Vols were attempting a double-digit comeback.

Oregon State dared Tennessee to beat them from beyond the arc and the strategy paid off for the Beavs.

The Beavers led by as much as 19 in the first half before Tennessee closed the half of a 5-0 run to trail 33-19 heading into the locker room. In the second half, the lead got as large as 20 points twice but the Volunteers responded with runs 7-0 and 8-0 each time.

Late in the second half, Tennessee tried to make the game ugly by full-court pressing which resulted in Beavers turnovers but also gave shooters such as Jarod Lucas wide-open threes.

Roman Silva made all eight field-goal attempts to lead Oregon State with 16 points to go with five rebounds. Jarod Lucas added 14 points on 4-9 from three-point range while Ethan Thompson scored 13 on 12 shots.

Nicholls State transfer Warith Alatishe had the defensive play of the contest when he rejected a Vol, sending the opponent to the ground.

Next up, the Beavers will play the winner of No. 4 seed Oklahoma State and No. 13 seed Liberty on Sunday, March 21st.