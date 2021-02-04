Oregon State Beavers sign 15 recruits on National Signing Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

National Signing Day is here!

It was a big day for college football and high school athletes across the country.

For Oregon State and head coach Jonathan Smith, they're looking to build into a winning, bowl-eligible program.

On Wednesday, fifteen student-athletes signed with the Oregon State football program for the 2021 season

Here's information surrounding all of the recruits:

Heneli Bloomfield | OL | 6-3, 300 | Sandy, Utah | Jordan HS/Utah State

• Will enter Oregon State as a sophomore after transferring from Utah State• Played in 16 games for Utah State, starting four• Played in 13 games in 2019, starting four

• Totaled 17 knockdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2019, including seven against Nevada on Oct. 19• Saw action in three games as a freshman in 2018, and redshirted

• Letterwinner for Jordan High School

• Earned Utah Class 5A First-Team All-State honors from the De- seret News as a defensive tackle as a senior. Also named Second- Team All-State by the Salt Lake Tribune• Was also named to the USA Today High School Sports 2016 American Family Insurance All-USA Utah Football Second-Team

• Tallied 36 tackles as a senior along with five tackles for loss• Played center and right tackle as a junior and senior and led Jordan HS in pancake blocks. Jordan averaged 45.5 points per game his junior year, as well as 322.5 passing yards and 230.6 rushing yards• Part of an offensive line that helped Jordan pass for 3,507 yards and rush for 1,420 yards in 2016• Also lettered in wrestling and baseball• Son of Nina Bloomfield• Has four brothers and sisters

Bryce Caufield | TE | 6-5, 220 | Lake Oswego, Ore. | Lakeridge HS

• Three-year letterwinner for head coach Spencer Phillips• Saw action at tight end, wide receiver, defensive back and outside linebacker at Lakeridge• Served as team captain for two seasons• Earned first-team all-league honors on defense during his high school career• Caught 10 passes for 643 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior. Defensively, made 59 tackles with five interceptions• Recorded one interception and 10 pass deflections as a sophomore• Also lettered in basketball and volleyball

• Born in Richland, Wash.• Son of Courtnay and Grant Caufield• Has one sister, Sydney, and one brother, Brandon• Intends to study kinesiology at Oregon State• Would like to be a chiropractor or physical therapist after his play- ing career• Is a hospital volunteer• Chose Oregon State because of “the program, coaching staff, competitiveness, community, reputation and the home-town team.”

Deshaun Fenwick | RB | 6-1, 220 | Bradenton, Fla. | Braden River HS/South Carolina

• Will enter Oregon State as a redshirt sophomore in 2021 after transferring from South Carolina• Played in 15 games from 2018-20, totaling 97 rushing attempts for 523 yards and two touchdowns. Also caught 14 passes - all in 2020 - for 108 yards

• Ran for 297 yards on 54 carries as a redshirt sophomore in 2020, scoring once. Totaled a season-best 82 yards on nine carries on Nov. 14 versus Ole Miss• Ran for 111 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2019. Finished with 102 yards and 18 carries on Nov. 2 against Vanderbilt

• Played in two games as a true freshman in 2018, totaling 115 rush yards. Ran for 112 yards and one score in his collegiate debut Nov. 17 against Chattanooga• Rushed for 1,401 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior at Braden River High School in 2017

• Led Braden River HS to a 10-2 record as a senior and a berth to the 7A regional semifinals• Third-team all-state as a junior• Rated as the No. 15 all-purpose running back and 86th-best play- er in Florida by 247Sports

• Rivals.com rated him as the No. 32 running back nationally and No. 99 player in the state of Florida• PrepStar All-Southeast Region team• Will major in sociology at Oregon State

Gavin Haines | RB | 6-1, 205 | West Linn, Ore. | West Linn HS

• Three-year letterwinner for head coach Chris Miller• Played both running back and outside linebacker at West Linn High School• Earned first-team all-league and honorable mention all-state honors during his career

• Rushed for 1,620 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior. Also totaled 396 receiving yards and three touchdowns• As a sophomore, totaled 163 yards rushing, 57 yards receiving and one touchdown

• Son of Kirsten and Gary Haines• Has one sister, Olivia• Has two brothers, Hunter and Alec• On the Honor Roll at West Linn HS• Coaches youth football in his spare time• Intends to study business at Oregon State• Would like to go into sales and management after his playing career • Chose Oregon State “because it feels like home and I feel it will turn me into the best football player and man I can be.”

Zach Holmes | OL | 6-3, 285 | West Linn, Ore. | West Linn HS

• Three-year letterwinner for head coach Chris Miller• Team captain and an all-league selection at West Linn High School • Did not allow a sack through his junior season• Also played defensive tackle, where he totaled three sacks and eight tackles for loss as a junior• Also lettered in basketball• Son of Julie and Ryan Holmes• Has one sister, Hailey• Has four brothers: Blake, Tyler, Ryan and Jake• On the Honor Roll at West Linn HS• Intends to study business at Oregon State• Would like to be a private gym owner after his playing career• Chose Oregon State because “Oregon State has been my dream school since I started my recruitment process and I connected very well with the coaching staff.”

EJ Jones | DB | 6-1, 190 | Cape Coral, Fla. | North Fort Myers HS/Ellsworth CC/Kansas

• Will enter Oregon State as a senior after transferring from Kansas • Spent three seasons at Kansas, 2018-20, and saw action in 19 career games• Totaled 34 tackles with four tackles for loss

• Posted 23 tackles in 2020, finishing with three TFLs. Broke up six passes. Tallied a season-best five tackles on Oct. 31 versus Iowa State• Started eight of Kansas’ nine games as a senior

• Played in seven games as a junior, finishing with nine tackles• Did not play as a junior in 2018• Spent two seasons at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa• Rated three stars by Rivals.com out of Ellsworth• Totaled 19 tackles and four interceptions as a sophomore in 2017 • Named Iowa Community College Athletic Association (ICCAC) Defensive Athlete of the Week on Sept. 13, 2017 after helping lead the Panthers to a 35-28 win over Iowa Central. Recorded the game- saving interception and had two interceptions, two pass breakups and two tackles in the win• Posted 11 tackles and three interceptions as a freshman• Lettered at North Fort Myers High School• Recorded 18 tackles as a senior, adding one interception• Son of Collin and Monica Jones• Has two sisters, Cynthia and Samaria• Majored in liberal arts and sciences at Kansas• Chose Oregon State “because it is a great school with a great football program to help me reach my full potential.”

Jack Kane | DB | 6-0, 180 | Fountain Valley, Calif. | Servite HS

• Letterwinner for head coach Troy Thomas• Trinity League All-Defensive team selection• Two-year captain• Totaled 52 tackles as a junior, adding one tackle for loss and one interception• Has also competed in rugby• Native of Lakewood, Calif.• Son of Jessica and Steve Kane• Has one sister, Maggie, and two brothers, Ben and Matt• On the honor roll at Servite High School• Served as the freshman and sophomore Vice President• Intends to study business at Oregon State• Would like to go into entrepreneurship after his playing career• Chose Oregon State because of “the great education and the amazing football program.”

Orion Maile-Kaufusi | ILB | 6-3, 210 | Salt Lake City, Utah | East HS

Pronounced My-lay Ka-Fu-See

• Three-year starter for head coach Brandon Matitch• Rated three stars by 247Sports and rated as the No. 14 prospect in the state of Utah• Saw action at both tight end and defensive end at East High School

• Made 93 tackles his senior season, adding nine tackles for loss. Also recorded five sacks• Caught 10 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns as a senior

• Also lettered in lacrosse and rugby in high school • Son of Darlene and Henry Maile-Kaufusi• Has three brothers: Henry, Kina and Paul• Intends to study business at Oregon State

• On the honor roll at East High School• Cousin of current Oregon State linebacker Doug Taumoelau• Chose Oregon State “because it’s the best fit for me and supports what I want to do in college.”

Josh McCormick | K | 6-1, 170 | Austin, Texas | Akins HS

• Letterwinner for head coach Humberto Garza• Was 7-of-7 on field goal attempts with a long of 47 yards as a junior• Posted an 85 percent touchback ratio his junior year• As a punter, averaged 43 yards per punt• Was a track regional qualifier and competed in the triple and long jump• Native of Newport News, Va.• Son of Mechele Dickerson• Has one brother, John• Intends to study business at Oregon State• Would like to be a lawyer or a special teams coordinator after his playing career

Carter Neuman | TE | 6-4, 240 | Eugene, Ore. | Sheldon HS

• Letterwinner for head coach Josh Lime• Three-year starter. Competed at tight end, wide receiver, defensive end, outside linebacker and long snapper in his high school career• Team captain• First-team all-league at defensive end and honorable mention at tight end• Caught 27 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. Added 26 tackles with 11 sacks• Also lettered in basketball, tennis and track and field• Son of Trista and Kurt Neuman• Has one sister, Emma, and one brother, Berkeley• Senior Class Vice President at Sheldon High School

• Intends to go into sports training or coaching after his playing career• Has been active in the community, volunteering at a food pantry, delivering to families in need and helping with Christmas gifts for families in need

Jeremiah Noga | WR | 6-3, 195 | Grants Pass, Ore. | Hidden Valley HS

• Letterwinner for head coach James Powers• First-Team All-State selection during his career at wide receiver• Earned all-conference honors at wide receiver, kick returner and punter during his high school career• Caught 76 passes for 1,331 yards as a junior in 2019. Scored 17 touchdowns• Totaled 48 receptions for 776 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore• Also lettered in basketball and track. Earned all-conference hon- ors at small forward. In track, placed third in the 400 and 4x4 as a sophomore• Son of Kristina and John Noga• Has three sisters: Makenzie, Alesana and Maryann• Has one brother, Iosefo• Related to former NFL defensive end Al Noga (1988-94), Pete Noga (1987) and Niko Noga (1984-91)• Intends to study psychology at Oregon State• On the honor roll at Hidden Valley High School• Helps feed the homeless on Thanksgiving• Chose Oregon State because “I could see my future there. I also thought it was the perfect fit for me with the five star coaching staff.”

Tyeson Thomas | DB | 6-3, 206 | Lake Oswego, Ore. | Lakeridge HS/Del Valle HS (TX)

• Played one season at Del Valle High School in Texas for head coach Charles Burton• Played safety, cornerback, linebacker and wide receiver during his high school career

• Recorded 57 tackles with three fumble recoveries and a pass de- flection as a senior• Named second-team all-district as a senior• Letterwinner for head coach Elvis Akpla at Lakeridge

• As a junior, recorded 66 tackles with one sack, four tackles for loss and eight pass breakups• Earned honorable mention all-league honors as a junior

• Also lettered in track• Son of Cherie Schroeder and Jimmie Thomas• Has one sister, Arie, and one brother, Josiah• Member of the Black Student Union in high school• Intends to study engineering at Oregon State and would like to go into architectural engineering after his playing career• Chose Oregon State because “I loved the environment and mentality around the school.”

Makiya Tongue | WR | 6-2, 220 | Baton Rouge, La. | University Lab HS/Georgia

• Will enter Oregon State as a redshirt freshman in 2021 after transferring from Georgia• Saw action in three games at Georgia, in 2019, versus Murray State, Arkansas State and Georgia Tech

• Rated four stars by 247Sports, Rivals.com and ESPN out of University Lab High School• ESPN rated him as the No. 103 prospect nationally, the No. 10 athlete nationally and sixth in the state of Louisiana

• No. 209 prospect nationally by 247Sports, including No. 8 athlete and No. 12 in the state of Louisiana• Rivals.com had him as the No. 22 athlete nationally and No. 17 in Louisiana

• Led University Lab HS to 27 consecutive victories, a No. 16 national ranking by USA Today and its second consecutive state title in 2018. Caught a 17-yard touchdown pass on a 4th-and-6 in the title game

• Had 16 catches for 249 yards and three touchdowns by midseason of his senior year• Named to The Advocate’s 2017 All-District 6-3A Second Team Offense as a junior

• Caught 27 passes for 354 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season his junior year• Also played safety and outside linebacker at University Lab• Ran track as a freshman

• Son of Debra and Reggie Tongue• Father, Reggie, lettered at Oregon State from 1992-95 and spent nine seasons in the NFL with Kansas City, Seattle, the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders• Has one sister, Larel, and one brother, Jeff• Intends to study communications at Oregon State• Chose Oregon State because “it’s a good fit for me.”

Jason White | OL | 6-5, 305 | Lakewood, Calif. | Orange Lutheran HS

• Letterwinner for head coach Jason Presley• Second-team All-Trinity League while at Orange Lutheran High School• Saw action on both the offensive and defensive line• Also lettered in track and field• Native of Los Angeles, Calif.• Son of Doreen and Joeseph White• Has one brother, Torian• Intends to study communication at Oregon State• Would like to be a sports analyst after his playing career• Chose Oregon State because “I love the school and the coaching staff.”

Jake Wright | DE | 6-5, 240 | Baker City, Ore. | Baker HS

• Two-year letterwinner for head coach Jason Ramos• Started as both a sophomore and junior• Named first-team all-league on the offensive line as a junior as well as second team all-league on defense• Also lettered in basketball, at center, in track and in baseball• Son of Kelli and Dennis Wright• Has two brothers, Eli and Nate• Intends to major in business at Oregon State and would like to be a pilot after his playing career• Volunteers at his local church, as a coach at youth football camps and local relief nursery• On the Honor Roll at Baker High School• Chose Oregon State because “my parents are OSU alumni and I grew up traveling for Beaver games every year. I’ve spent a lot of time on campus and fell in love with everything about it.”