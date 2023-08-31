Oregon State Beavers at San Jose State Spartans: What to know ahead of game day

Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) passes the ball during the spring showcase at Reser Stadium on April 22 in Corvallis.

After so much noise in this offseason that forever changed the college football landscape, game week has finally arrived for Oregon State’s football team.

Despite everything that happened to the Pac-12, the Beavers are ranked No. 18 in both major polls, and eager to get the season going.

“It’s always great to get started,” Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said. “A lot of work, really put in year round, but just finished up training camp. It’s always an exciting time.”

The Beavers begin their sixth season under Smith at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at San Jose State.

Beaver fans to see new quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in action

Oregon State finished 10-3 last season, but they enter this season with a significant upgrade at quarterback in transfer DJ Uiagalelei.

Beavers fans finally will get to see the former Clemson quarterback in uniform against real competition.

Uiagalelei threw for 5,681 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in three seasons with the Tigers.

He’ll be leading an Oregon State offense that should be more dangerous than last season, when they were seventh in the conference at 396 total yards per game.

Offensively last season, the Beavers were fourth in rushing offense at 196 yards per game, and 11th in passing offense at 199 yards per game, better than only Colorado.

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (6) runs the ball during the second quarter against Colorado at Reser Stadium in Corvallis in October 2022.

With a strong offensive line and running back Damien Martinez back, the rushing attack should again be a strength, but now the passing game should be much improved with Uiagalelei.

On defense, the Beavers hope to be stronger up front with key offseason additions, but the secondary might take some time to gel.

San Jose State a good first test for Oregon State

Going into the game, Oregon State is a 16.5-point favorite on the road.

Despite being more than a two-touchdown underdog, San Jose State will be a good first test for the Beavers.

The Spartans opened the season last week with a 56-28 loss at No. 6 USC.

“I’ve got a bunch of respect for this opponent, San Jose State,” Smith said. “I was impressed watching them against USC.”

Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium in November 2022 in Tempe, Arizona.

The Beavers’ offense should be fine against San Jose State’s defense, but Oregon State fans should be at least a little concerned about Spartans quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who is quick and elusive with his legs.

Cordeiro passed for 198 yards and three touchdowns against USC, and ran 10 times for 52 yards.

Last season in the Beavers game against Boise State, Broncos quarterback Taylen Green came into the game in relief of Hank Bachmeier and rushed 11 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

“The quarterback is dangerous. He can make a lot of things happen,” Smith said. “Good passer of the football, but also his ability to extend. Definitely a stiff challenge to start.”

It’s also worth noting Cordeiro played against the Beavers in 2021 when he was with Hawaii. In that game, which Oregon State won 45-27, he threw for 366 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 48 yards.

After the opener, the Beavers have the next two games at newly renovated Reser Stadium, before beginning Pac-12 play Sept. 23 at Washington State.

With all that’s happened, this will be an intriguing final season of Pac-12 football with the conference in its current configuration.

All indications are the Beavers have a chance to be in the mix for the conference championship, and Sunday’s opener is a first opportunity to show it.

No. 18 Oregon State (0-0) vs. San Jose State (0-1)

Who: Oregon State at San Jose State

When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, California

Records: Oregon State (0-0 overall); San Jose State (0-1 overall)

Line: Oregon State by 16.5 (ESPN)

TV: CBS

Prediction: Oregon State 42, San Jose State 24

