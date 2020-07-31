Oregon State Beavers release new 2020 college football schedule

Less than a month after announcing a move to a conference only schedule for the 2020 College Football Season, the Pac-12 has released the 10 game slate for the Oregon State Beavers this fall.

The Beavers are slated to play five games at Reser Stadium, and five away, with the opener scheduled for Sept. 26 at home vs. California.

The Beavers and Bears last met on Nov. 19 when Oregon State held onto a 14-point lead to beat California 21-17.

The conference opponents from Oregon State's original schedule carry over to the revised slate. The only additional add for Beavers is Colorado, whom they last faced in 2018.

We also know that the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game, previously known as the Civil War, will take place on October 17.

Going into 2020, the Beavers expect to make a bowl game for the first time since 2013.

Let's take a preview of each game of the revised schedule for the Beavers:

Week 1 (9/26) - Cal Bears

The Beavers defeated Cal 21-17 last season in Berkeley but the Golden Bears were without starting quarterback Chase Garbers who went undefeated in seven games that he started and finished. Head coach Justin Wilcox always has defensively sound units that will test Jonathan Smith's offense.

Week 2 (10/3)- UCLA

Chip Kelly returns to Corvallis for the first time since 2012 as the Bruins' head coach. Despite getting the victory over UCLA last season in Los Angeles, Beaver fans are anxious to get a victory over Kelly in Reser Stadium. Kelly's sophomore season at UCLA was an up-and-down 4-8 season, and he needs to turn it around to stay off the hot seat in Los Angeles. The Bruins have also had seven players enter the transfer portal.

Week 3 (10/10) @ Utah

The Beavers will get to truly test their progress when they travel to play Utah: a team that destroyed them 52-7 last season in Corvallis. The Pac-12 South champion Utes physically dominated the Beavers in all facets of the game, and this game will test whether Oregon State's strength and conditioning program is paying off. The Beavers have not defeated the Utes since 2013.

Week 4 (10/17) - Oregon

The Beavers defeated the Ducks in 2016 in what would be Mark Helfrich's last game as Ducks head coach, but since then Oregon has dominated. However, last season, the Beavers had the ball with two minutes remaining down just seven points with backup quarterback Tristan Gebbia. Gebbia should have multiple starts under his belt when the Beavs host Oregon.

Week 5 (10/24)- @ Washington

Oregon State will get their first look at head coach Jimmy Lake and the new-look Washington Huskies up in Seattle. The Huskies have replaced their starting quarterback, running back, three offensive linemen and offensive coordinator. If the Beavers win, they'll end an eight-game losing streak to Washington and win in Seattle for the first time since 2008. Last season, the Beavers offense got shut-out and they'll need a better performance to leave Husky Stadium victorious.

Week 6 (10/31)- BYE

Week 7 (11/7)- Arizona

Head Coach Kevin Sumlin and the Wildcats will travel to Corvallis looking for revenge from a 56-38 defeat in Tucson last season. This could be a make-it-or-break-it season for Sumlin, who has underperformed as Wildcats head coach despite inheriting Khalil Tate.

Week 8 (11/14)- @ Stanford

Expect the Cardinal to look different than last season as 14 players have entered the transfer portal, including starting quarterback KJ Costello. David Shaw always had Stanford as a threat to win the conference but last season was a rare misstep finishing 4-8. If the Beavers can win this game, they'll snap a 10-game losing streak to the Cardinal and win for the first time at The Farm since 2006.

Week 9 (11/21)- Washington State

The Beavers will look to avenge their 54-53 loss that left them a yard away from their first bowl game since 2013. Additionally, Oregon State is on a six-game losing streak to the Cougars. However, following Mike Leach's departure to Mississippi State, the Cougars will be transitioning to the run-and-shoot offense ran by new head coach Nick Rolovich. His last stop, Hawai'i, defeated the Beavers last season.

Week 10 (11/28)- @ Colorado

The last time the Beavers played Colorado was back in 2018 where the Beavers won 41-34 in OT. Former Colorado Head coach Mel Tucker left to take the same position at Michigan State, so the Beavs will take on new head coach Karl Dorrell.

Week 11 (12/5)- @ Arizona State

Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards has his team trending in the right direction. Arizona State just signed seven of the top 30 recruits in California, more than the entire Pac-12 South combined. Given that three top-rated California recruits last season started for the Sun Devils, expect some of this newly-ingested talent to make an impact immediately. Among the returning starters is sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels, who impressed as a freshman, especially in their upset win over Oregon. Daniels finished his freshman season with 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

The Pac-12 Football Championship Game will be a home-hosted game to be held on either Dec. 18 or 19. The plan is for the championship game to be played in Las Vegas starting 2021.

