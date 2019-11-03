Following a 56-38 victory over the Arizona Wildcats (4-5, 2-4 Pac-12), Oregon State (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12) has a .500 record this late into the season for the first time since 2014.

No player exemplifies the improvement of the program more than junior outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr, who had four sacks on Saturday. Heading into the game he led the Pac-12 in sacks with nine.

Following the game he discussed the win:

I feel like we took the little details we didn't do last year and we made improvements...We did bad on penalties but we're going to improve next week.

He wasn't the only player impressed. Nebraska transfer wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey also seemed pleased with the direction of the program.

I think we're doing really well and we're on the road to greatness honestly.

Lindsey had the game's final score on an 24-yard end around with 2:15 left in the game.

You can watch Rashed Jr and Lindsey's full interviews in the video above.

Oregon State Beavers proud of their 'improving' play originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest