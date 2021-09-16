Oregon State Beavers preview Saturday's matchup against Idaho originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

As Oregon State football gears up for Pac-12 play to kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 25 against USC, the Beavers are now 1-1 to start the 2021 college football season.

Following their season-opener to Purdue, a 30-21 road loss, OSU’s bounced back in a big way last Saturday to defeat Hawaii at home.

But now in Week 3, the Idaho Vandals are looking to come into Reser Stadium and complete the upset.

[Listen to the Talkin' Beavers Podcast!]

The Vandals are also 1-1 on the season as they look to try and rebound from a 56-14 drubbing at Indiana.

With a win Saturday, Oregon State can hold an above .500 record for the first time since Week 3 of the 2015 season.

Beavers outside linebacker Riley Sharp, who Defensive Coordinator and Outside Linebackers coach Tim Tibesar says had his best game as a Beaver in last Saturday’s 45-27 win over Hawaii, discussed OSU’s approach heading into their matchup against an FCS opponent.

“We’ve been told that we respect all, but we fear none,” Sharp explained. “We’re preparing the same this week that we do every week and we’re going to treat Idaho like it’s the biggest game… That’s the mentality – taking it day by day.”

Oregon State holds a 36-7 overall record in the series against the Vandals.

It’s been 15 years since the two last met.

In their most recent matchup, the Beavers beat the Vandals 38-0 back in 2006. Idaho’s last win came in 1984 with a final score of 41-22.

𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗘 pic.twitter.com/pkf3S2xIPp — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 14, 2021

Story continues

Coach Tibesar is eager for his team to continue to learn as they head into Saturday’s matchup.

“Our main focus, obviously, is on us and how do we get better from Week 2 to Week 3,” Coach Tibesar said.

We showed them the tape from Saturday and there’s still a lot of areas that we can improve on as a defense. We certainly haven’t arrived.

Defensive Coordinator and Outside Linebackers coach Tim Tibesar

“We’ve had a good week of practice and then we’ve got to go out and execute on game day.”

The Beavers and the Vandals kickoff at 12:30p.m. PT on Saturday.