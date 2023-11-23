Oregon State Beavers at Oregon picks, predictions, odds: What national media are saying

Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) runs the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium in November 2022 in Corvallis.

The stakes are high in what could be the final rivalry football game between the Oregon State Beavers and Oregon Ducks.

The No. 6 Ducks will be gunning for a berth to the Pac-12 championship game when they take on the No. 16 Beavers at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Eugene. The game will be televised on FOX.

As of Wednesday, Fanduel Sportsbook has the Ducks as 13.5-point favorites at home. Oregon is -490 on the moneyline while Oregon State is +365. The over/under (point total) is set at 61.5.

The Ducks beat Arizona State 49-13 last weekend, while the Beavers lost to Washington 22-20.

Here's what national media are saying ahead of Friday's game.

Caleb Tallman writes: "The Ducks have a ton to play for in this game and know what is on the line. Oregon has more talent on paper, but the margin is small. If DJ Uiagalelei outplayed Bo Nix, that would give the Beavers a great chance to pull off an upset. Looking at the two quarterbacks' bodies of work this season, though, we find that unlikely, and Oregon will pull away by multiple scores in the second half."

Pick: Oregon by 13.5

The measurement of a team’s strength and how many points above or below an average team is favors Oregon, giving them a 80.8% chance to win outright. It does note Oregon State is 7-2-1 against the spread this season, while Oregon is 7-2-1.

FPI prediction: Oregon by 12.8

Joe Tansey writes: “Oregon State could be outmatched from the start in its second straight tough matchup in a row. The Beavers put in a ton of effort in their home loss to Washington Huskies and the fatigue could catch up to them in the second half. Oregon State will certainly be up for the rivalry contest in the first half, but no one competed with Oregon since it lost to Washington, and that trend should continue on Friday night inside Autzen Stadium."

Prediction: Oregon by 14

Reed Wallach writes: "Oregon State is going to be able to keep the chains moving to keep this within two scores. The Ducks closed as a two-point home favorite last week against Washington, losing outright, but now turnaround and are catching 14 against an Oregon team that is rated slightly better than Washington? No way. Oregon will get its fair share of points, but the defense will struggle to contain its in-state rival in what should be a competitive game that the Ducks leave with a win, but not a cover ahead of the PAC-12 title game."

Predictions: Oregon by 13.5

Olivia Stevens is the Statesman Journal's sports intern. You can reach out with comments or questions at ostevens@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @byoliviastevens.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon State Beavers football at Oregon Ducks: Odds, picks