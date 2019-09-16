Oregon State Beavers looking forward to bye week prep for Stanford

I must say it was a pretty impressive Saturday in Corvallis. It was just a perfect afternoon for college football...almost a throwback day. The weather was spectacular, the start time ideal, the fans enjoyed their tailgate parties in the Reser Stadium parking lot and the expectation was that the Beavers would take care of business against Cal Poly, an FCS team from the Big Sky.

The student turnout was pretty impressive considering school doesn't start until September 25th. Overall, the announced crowd was 33,585 tickets sold. Not surprising considering the team's struggles the past four seasons. But the 45-7 win was the most impressive win by an Oregon State team over an FCS team since the 34-7 win over Portland State in 2009 when Sean Canfield was the QB.

(I am not counting the 77-3 win over Nicholls State win in 2012 because that game was moved from the season opener to after the Civil War because Nicholls State was stuck in Louisiana due to a Hurricane. They were decimated after a tough season)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So what now for the Beavers? 1-2 in non-conference play and all three games had positive moments. They scored on their first drive in all three games and Jake Luton is the starting QB the Beavers are looking for despite a poor second half in Honolulu. Plus, the defense is better even though injuries have been a big setback. The 315 yards they gave up against the Mustangs last Saturday was the third lowest total in the Pac-12. That hasn't happened for awhile.

Now, how will the Beavers approach their Pac-12 opener against Stanford on the 28th?



Jonathan Smith told me after the game Saturday that he likes where his team is right now:





Story continues

"I like the effort, I like this team and the way they have improved from week one to week three. The bye week isn't going to be a week off, we still have a lot of stuff we have to clean up. We got a couple of weeks to get ready for a tough opponent but at least we are back at home and I am excited about that."

Redshirt Sophomore Wide Receiver Champ Flemings had a dream game against Cal Poly: 234 all-purpose yards. His first two touchdowns of his Oregon State career and 92 kickoff return yards. He says the bye week comes at a perfect time for Oregon State:

"The bye week will be good because we have a lot of guys banged up. They need to be healthy for the next game. As far as Stanford goes, we will digest the film over and over and be prepared like we are for every team. We treat every team the same."

Senior Safety Jalen Moore, who saw his first action of the season after being held out because of a hamstring injury, had six tackles and says the Cal Poly win gives them momentum heading into conference play:

"The bye week gives us a big chance to rest up stay disciplined and focus on Stanford. I think we did get momentum from the win and now the coaches will get us prepared. We need to listen to the coaches and then come out and be physical in what will be a big game."

Stanford doesn't have a bye week. Right now they have an identical record as Oregon State and must host undefeated Oregon in Palo Alto Saturday at 4pm. The Ducks are currently listed as ten-point favorites, so a lot of folks believe Stanford will be 0-2 in conference play when they arrive in Corvallis on the 28th.

The start time for the the Beavers and Cardinal is set for 4pm.

Oregon State Beavers looking forward to bye week prep for Stanford originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest