Oregon State Beavers land 3-star dual threat QB Jake Blair as a preferred walk-on

Oregon State Beavers land 3-star dual threat QB Jake Blair as a PWO originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Oregon State has added a second passer to the 2021 recruiting class in the form of Camas quarterback Jake Blair, who announced his commitment to the Beavers Friday evening as a preferred walk-on.

Blair is unrated by composite ranking but 247Sports rates him as a three-star recruit. As a junior, he passed for or 1,136 yards and 15 touchdowns with a 66 percent completion rate before suffering a broken collarbone, ending his season. League coaches still voted him a first team all-league selection.

“They’ve always been the school that I wanted to go to,” Blair said per scorebooklive. “It was all about fit for me. Knowing that I’ve already built a relationship with their coaching staff. I like their coaching staff. Like the campus. Like the program. Pac-12 school, so you know you’re going to get good football.”

Blair committed right after Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren called him to offer him a preferred walk-on spot.

This past offseason, Blair has prepared for his senior high school football season hosting garage workouts for himself and his teammates.

“For me, personally, it’s been a while, it’s been about a year since I broke my collarbone in week eight of last year," he told Fox 12′s Nick Krupke, “Not being able to play in the fall, obviously that sucks and everything, but we’ve come together as a team and just kind of looked at it as a positive for us, and now we have a chance to improve even more and get even more prepared for this season in the spring."

Blair joins Hidden Valley's Sam Vidlak as the Beavers second quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class, but Vidlak will likely be the only scholarship quarterback signed this class.

Vidlak has been one of the highest risers nationally at the quarterback position since his commitment to Jonathan Smith and the Beavs.

[RELATED]: Hidden Valley QB Sam Vidlak commits to Oregon State