Oregon State Beavers football announce official 2024 schedule: What to know

Oregon State announced its official 2024 football schedule Thursday, which includes home and away dates with Mountain West opponents along with its nonconference schedule.

The Beavers previously announced a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West to fill out its schedule, operating as a quasi-independent next season after the collapse of the Pac-12 left just Oregon State and Washington State.

Oregon State will play home games at Reser Stadium against Idaho State, Oregon, Purdue, Colorado State, UNLV, San Jose State, and Washington State, and road games against San Diego State, Nevada, Cal, Air Force and Boise State. The Beavers will have two bye weeks in their schedule.

Mountain West national TV partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports can initiate a selection procedure that will include the shifting of particular games to non-Saturday dates throughout the season, so dates are not completely set in stone.

Oregon State Beavers 2024 football schedule

Aug. 31 — Idaho State

Sept. 7 — at San Diego State

Sept. 14 — Oregon

Sept. 21 — Purdue

Sept. 28 — BYE

Oct. 5 — Colorado State

Oct. 12 — at Nevada

Oct. 19 — UNLV

Oct. 26 — at Cal

Nov. 2 — BYE

Nov. 9 — San Jose State

Nov. 16 — at Air Force

Nov. 23 — Washington State

Nov. 30 — at Boise State

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon State Beavers football 2024 schedule: What to know