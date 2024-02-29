Oregon State Beavers football announce official 2024 schedule: What to know
Oregon State announced its official 2024 football schedule Thursday, which includes home and away dates with Mountain West opponents along with its nonconference schedule.
The Beavers previously announced a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West to fill out its schedule, operating as a quasi-independent next season after the collapse of the Pac-12 left just Oregon State and Washington State.
Oregon State will play home games at Reser Stadium against Idaho State, Oregon, Purdue, Colorado State, UNLV, San Jose State, and Washington State, and road games against San Diego State, Nevada, Cal, Air Force and Boise State. The Beavers will have two bye weeks in their schedule.
Mountain West national TV partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports can initiate a selection procedure that will include the shifting of particular games to non-Saturday dates throughout the season, so dates are not completely set in stone.
Oregon State Beavers 2024 football schedule
Aug. 31 — Idaho State
Sept. 7 — at San Diego State
Sept. 21 — Purdue
Sept. 28 — BYE
Oct. 5 — Colorado State
Oct. 12 — at Nevada
Oct. 19 — UNLV
Oct. 26 — at Cal
Nov. 2 — BYE
Nov. 9 — San Jose State
Nov. 16 — at Air Force
Nov. 23 — Washington State
Nov. 30 — at Boise State
Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.
This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon State Beavers football 2024 schedule: What to know