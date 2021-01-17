Oregon State Beavers defeat Arizona State after game-winning dunk from Warith Alatishe

Oregon State Beavers defeat ASU after game-winning dunk from Warith Alatishe originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It's a great night to be a Beaver.

The Oregon State men's basketball team improved to 2-3 in conference play (6-5 overall) with a thrilling 80-79 win over Arizona State (4-6, 1-3) at Gill Coliseum.

Trailing by a point with the shot clock turned off, senior Ethan Thompson drove into the paint drew the defense, and dished the ball to Warith Alatishe who dunked it for the game-winning bucket.

Heading into the game, the Sun Devils were riding a four-game winning streak over the Beavers, having defeated them each time since a 79-75 loss in Corvallis on February 24th, 2018.

[Listen to the Talkin' Beavers Podcast!]

Here are the key takeaways.

The Good

Jared Lucas can play.

In the first start of his career, Lucas had himself a game shooting 4-6 from the field, all three-point attempts, to space the floor and make Arizona State pay for leaving him open. The sophomore will be counted upon by his teammates more as the season goes on and it looks like he can deliver.

In @jarodlucash’s first career start:

🔸 team-high 18 points

🔸 4-of-6 from 3FG

🔸 6-of-7 from the free throw line

🔸 3 assists pic.twitter.com/GrJVZ3txtU — Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) January 17, 2021

Ethan Thompson elevated his game.

Story continues

Down the stretch, it was clear whose team this is.

The senior guard scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and with the game on the line, head coach Wayne Tinkle wanted Thompson to make the game-winning play, which he did with the assist on the game-winning dunk.

He led Oregon State in minutes (34) and assists (5) while being second in scoring (17) and the Beavers needed all of it to leave the floor with a win.

Remy Martin held in check

Heading into the 2020-21 college basketball season, Sun Devils guard Remy Martin was named a preseason All-American and a large reason why Arizona State was one of the favorites to win the conference. On the season, he's averaged 16.9 on 50.6% from the floor and was shooting 38% from three-point range heading into the contest.

Against Oregon State, Martin played awfully shooting 3-13 from the field including 0-8 from beyond the arc. He made all eight free-throw attempts but that's still just 14 points from 17 shooting possessions.

If Oregon State can keep players like him contained, the Beavers have much better chances of winning.

The Bad

The Sun Devils defense gave Oregon State fits.

While the Beavers did win the game and shot well from three, Arizona State had six steals on the evening which is way too high to allow. In total, the Beavers gave up the ball eleven times compared to Arizona State's four turnovers.

Thankfully, Oregon State had 13 offensive rebounds to get extra possessions after misses.

The Highlight

You already know.

The Stat

Oregon State shot 42.9% from three compared to Arizona State's 23.8%.

The Quote

Quotes will be added after the post-game press conference

The Next Game

Oregon State will host USC (10-2, 4-1) on January 19th, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. PT.