Oregon State Beavers have confidence in quarterback corps

The Oregon State Beavers start their 2019 campaign in less than two weeks when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Reser Stadium. Quarterback Jake Luton will be under center running the show for the Beavers that day, this is certain. What is not certain is what the Beavers have behind him on the depth chart.

OSU has six quarterbacks on the roster, but they don't have a whole lot of experience: One true freshman, a true junior, three redshirt sophomores, and Luton.

Of all those quarterbacks, perhaps none holds more intrigue than redshirt sophomore Tristan Gebbia. Gebbia started his career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers where he utilized his redshirt and did not play a single snap his freshman season. He then decided to leave the program. Due to NCAA transfer rules, Gebbia would have to sit out another season of football.

He would eventually choose to continue his career at Oregon State. He was once again on the sideline, unable to play, but what he was doing was taking it all in a learning every second he could.

Said offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren:

"He's a worker, man. He's always around the facility. Loves football. Loves talking football. Loves learning. And I just think all of the reps that he got through spring, over the summer when they were working on their own, and then coming through fall camp you've seen his growth."

He may not have played a single snap in college, but two seasons learning from coaches in the Power 5 should have Gebbia more than ready to step up if his number happens to be called.

"I'm excited about Tristan. I think he's a really accurate passer. He does a nice job moving in the pocket," said Lindgren. "I wouldn't consider him super athletic or a guy that's going to be able to extend plays, but I think he extends plays in the pocket. When things break down he can move and keep himself alive and make some plays."

Luton may be the star, but Gebbia could be the quarterback in waiting.





