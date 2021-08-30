Oregon State Beavers announce Sam Noyer as starting QB against Purdue Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

He was one of the biggest transfers to make his way to Corvallis this offseason and now Oregon State football fans will get a real good look at the former Colorado QB and local Beaverton grad Sam Noyer this Saturday.

It was back in early June when Noyer announced his commitment to OSU after spending most of his career in Colorado.

Monday afternoon, Oregon State made the announcement on the decision to go with Noyer as the starter for Saturday’s 2021 season opener at Purdue.

[Listen to the Talkin' Beavers Podcast!]

Coach Jonathan Smith added that all three quarterbacks, Noyer, sophomore Chance Nolan and Tristan Gebbia, who were all battling for the starting berth during the first two weeks of camp, were told about the starting decision on Sunday.

Gebbia, a redshirt junior, is sidelined with a sore hamstring. He has played in eight career games including five starts after transferring from Nebraska his redshirt freshman year.

Noyer beat out Nolan, who started three games for OSU last season. Nolan is listed as the backup for Saturday’s game at Purdue with true freshman Sam Vidlak listed third on the depth chart.

As for Noyer, at 6-foot-4, 227-pounds, he played five years at Colorado in 26 games. The 23-year-old started all six games last season for Colorado, throwing for 1,101 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions. His play earned him an All-Pac-12 selection.

Coach Smith spoke highly of Noyer, telling the media on Monday, “the overall feel throughout the body of work through camp and then headed into a game plan, we just felt like he has the best chance to let us score some points.”

Noyer will lead the charge for the Beavs Saturday with kickoff set for 4:00p.m. PT against the Boilermakers.