Oregon State Beavers add three players to the roster

Oregon State has opened up practices for the 2019 season and three new faces have joined the roster.

Linebacker Kyrei Fisher, punter Jeffrey Nelson and offensive lineman Andre Beall are now sporting the orange and black.

Nelson is a local talent, from 2017 6A State Champions Clackamas High School, where he hit the game winning FG in the state title game. He also averaged 40.1 yards per punt during his 2018 senior season.

Fisher joins the Beavs from Arkansas where he played for two seasons but only saw action in four games.

Beall is also a local product (North Salem HS) where he played offensive line and defensive end while racking up a 2018 All-Mid-Willamette 1st Team selection.

OSU opens their season on Friday, August 30th at home vs. Oklahoma State.

