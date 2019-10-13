The Oregon State Men's Basketball team was in the house at Reser for Saturday's football game and our own Ron Callan caught up with junior guard Ethan Thompson.

Thompson, who tested the waters of the NBA, is excited to back:

It's a great experience to be back. I'm ready for this season, I learned a lot through that process (about) getting ready for the NBA and stuff like that but I'm glad to be back in Corvallis and looking for a big season ahead.

You can watch the video above to see the whole interview with Ron and Ethan as they talk about the scrimmage and the potential of this year's men's basketball team.

Oregon State Basketball representing at Reser, excited for hoops season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest