Oregon State baseball bashes its way to 10-4 win over Tulane in regional opener

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — No threat of elimination will be held over Oregon State baseball’s head for at least one more contest, as the Beavers pulled off a 10-4 win over fourth-seeded Tulane in Corvallis as the hosts of a regional site in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

“I feed off the energy of the crowd,” outfielder Gavin Turley said. “What I do on a day-to-day basis is for them. Trent (Caraway) said last night, ‘hey, let’s go put on a show,’ so I feel like that’s kind of my job. Go out there, put on a show and give them something worth watching.”

Turley bashed his fifth grand slam of the year and his 19th total bomb of the season to put Oregon State ahead 6-3 in the fifth inning. It was his lone hit of the night, but the impact of the swing wouldn’t be lost as it gave Oregon State a lead it wouldn’t surrender after an otherwise slow start.

Oregon State had mustered just three hits and a pair of runs, both scored on a Mason Guerra double, prior to the grand slam. The tank would open the floodgates for the Beavers the rest of the night as they amassed 13 total base knocks. Micah McDowell led the way in the category, recording four hits in five at-bats, including two hits immediately following intentional walks to teammate Travis Bazzana.

“It gives me a chip on my shoulder and a bit of an edge,” McDowell said about teams electing to put Bazzana aboard and pitch to him instead. “Obviously (Bazzana) is a phenomenal player and I’m probably going to get more opportunities like that down the road… (I try) to use it as fuel to put a good swing on the ball.”

